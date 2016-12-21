Funeral Notices for Dec. 21, 2016

Today

John K. Snyder — 7 p.m., Ferris Church of Christ, Vestaburg. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

Thursday

Carol Ann Ancel (Roberts) — 11 a.m, Faith United Methodist Church, Edmore. (Clark Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant)

Richard A. “Bubba” Croad II — 11 a.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

Nita Mae Garvin — 11 a.m., Ashley Baptist Church, Belding. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Vernon “Mike”Preston — 1 p.m., First Church of God, Edmore. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore)

Jan. 6

Sherry A. Kirkendall — 4 p.m., Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Richard A. “Bubba” Croad, II, 31

GREENVILLE – Richard A. “Bubba” Croad, II, of Delton, formerly of Greenville, died Dec. 13. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial will take place in the spring. Arrangements are by Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.

Sherry A. Kirkendall, 64

BELDING — Sherry A. Kirkendall, 64, of Belding, died Sunday. Memorial services will be Friday 4 p.m. Jan. 6, 2017, at Shiloh Community Church, Shiloh. Visitation will be one hour before the service at church. Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, has been entrusted with arrangements, www.jffh.com.

Vernon “Mike” Preston, 92

EDMORE — Vernon “Mike” Preston, 92, died unexpectedly Monday. A celebration of life memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at First Church of God, Edmore. Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore, has been entrusted with arrangements, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

Agnes “Tootie” Schnick, 91

LAKEVIEW — Agnes “Tootie” Schnick, died Dec. 6. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.