GUEST VIEW: Serving you in Michigan and Washington, D.C.

This year, I have also had the privilege of presenting our veterans with their military service awards. I believe courage is given where courage is honored and these ceremonies are an important part of making sure our veterans and future generations of veterans know we will always be grateful for their service.

I have hosted ceremonies across the Fourth District to honor our Vietnam veterans with the Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemorative Lapel Pin.

This is part of the federal government’s effort to recognize all Vietnam veterans for their service. Veterans who have not received a lapel pin should contact the Midland office at (989) 631-2552.

Current members of the military and our veterans have defended our way of life and our freedoms, including ensuring that we are able to hold our government officials accountable.

To be accountable to you, I have made it a priority to be available, meeting constituents in all 15 counties of the district in 2016. At listening sessions, we discussed current events and your concerns about issues before Congress. You passionately care about the future of our country and I appreciate your input while representing you in Washington.

I also communicated with the district by sending more than 900,000 emails to share news and upcoming events. Meeting notices were also published in local media outlets. Constituents who wish to receive email communications from my office can subscribe to my newsletter at https://moolenaar.house.gov/newsletter.

I also used traditional mail to reach residents, and in August I mailed a survey on critical issues before Congress. In response to the survey, I received thousands of comments on issues ranging across the entire political spectrum.

If you would like to share your views on policies that are being debated in Congress, you can visit my website at moolenaar.house.gov/contact/email. This year, my office responded to 27,515 emails and letters from constituents.

I am also committed to making sure my office does everything it can to help the hardworking residents of our district when they need assistance with a federal agency. This year, my office helped more than 1,000 people with agencies, including the IRS, Veterans Affairs, and the Social Security Administration.

If I may be of assistance to you, please let me know. As mentioned, the phone number for the office in Midland is (989) 631-2552. In Cadillac, it is (231) 942-5070, and in Washington, it is (202) 225-3561.

It is an honor to serve as your representative and I look forward to hearing from you.

U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, represents Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District.

