Belding community gathers 1,370 toys to Toys for Tots

BELDING — Christmas is looking a little brighter for some families in the Belding community.

Thanks to a coordinated effort from the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) and the Belding Middle School Student Council, students collected 1,370 toys for people in need. The drive was part of the annual School Spirit Challenge hosted by WZZM-TV 13, which the middle school ended up leading this year.

“We had each class turn in toys, different kinds of things,” said Angela Wood, student council adviser and physical education teacher. “Our goal was 1,000 toys schoolwide. If we reached that goal, we would have a whole-school movie the day before holiday break.”

Not only did students bring in toys for the drive, but local businesses and community members donated toys and games for the cause.

“We’re pretty proud of all the work that went into it,” Wood said. “The kids were really excited about it.”

“We have always done a competition between the grades,” said Tara Rackham, 14, vice president of the student council and secretary of the NJHS. “I’m so proud of Belding Middle School.”

Rackham said the student council made holiday-themed signs to hang up in the halls of the school to rally students into the giving spirit.

“We did announcements at the end of the day to remind students we had a goal and that we needed to reach it,” said Izzy Wood, 14.

In addition to the school-wide movie day Tuesday, students were also rewarded with popcorn as an extra treat. The seventh-graders gathered the most toys in total.

“It was a fun thing with a lot of Christmas spirit, big hearts and giving hearts,” Angela Wood said. “It’s fun to see it go back into the community.”

Izzy Wood and Rackham said the students were motivated both by wanting to give back and by the friendly competition between the grade levels.

“I noticed (students) liked to talk about the toys they brought in,” Angela Wood said. “They liked getting those and (donating them). There was (pride and) excitement there.”

Belding Middle School Principal Joe Barron was proud of the “generosity and overwhelming Christmas spirit” shown by staff and students.

“I think it says a lot about their kind hearts and caring culture,” he said. “I think our kids are believing that fostering kindness feels good and we are setting a positive cultural foundation for the school.”

Barron only wishes his students could see the faces of the children who will unwrap the toys on Christmas. He hopes “they know they made a difference.”