Cedar Crest Elementary School students raise $980

GREENVILLE — Students at Cedar Crest Elementary school went to war last week … with pennies.

The entire school participated in a penny war that asked students to bring in their pennies to add to each grade’s totals. The war raised $980 in total, with only about $26 of that being coins other than pennies.

Fifth-grade teacher Connie Masters said she created the contest to help spread holiday cheer. Monies donated were given to the Danish Festival Queen’s Court, which will use it to buy teddy bears for patients at hospitals like Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Connie’s daughter, Morgan, is the current Young Miss Danish Festival and had been trying to organize a teddy bear drive at the high school but it never worked out.

“I was thinking it would be kind of a fun activity for the fifth-graders to do and relatively simple,” Morgan said. “We mapped the whole thing out.”

When the other teachers heard about the event, they wanted to participate with their students as well. Connie partnered with fellow fifth-grade teacher Jean Stevens and their students split counting up the grade levels pennies. Connie’s class counted the lower elementary grade levels and Stevens’ class took care of the upper elementary levels.

A poster outside the cafeteria showed students the totals for all the grade levels and Connie saw children checking it regularly to see how their total compared with other grade levels.

“There were even kindergarten students looking to see where the bar was,” she said.

Kindergarten and fifth grade emerged victoriously. Students in those grades got the chance to have free time to themselves during the school day on Monday and Tuesday.

“They don’t get a lot of time to themselves in the school day, even in elementary (school) so they got a chance to do that,” Connie said

Sophia Wietsma, a first-grader, donated a canning jar full of pennies. The jar had a note attached to it from her mother stating that the pennies are what Sophia has been saving for a trip to Disney World.

Connie said the kindness in that gesture really “touched (her) fifth-grade students’ hearts.”

While the penny war was still in the planning stages, Connie was thinking the school would raise $100 or maybe $200 if they were lucky. She was blown away when the coins kept rolling in through until Friday which was the final day for donations.

Commercial Bank of Greenville counted the coins and cut a check for the final total free of charge.

“As we were getting more and more (coins), the fifth-grade students were like, ‘How many bears do you think that would buy?’ and it really was about (how many bears the money could buy for hospital patients),” Connie said.

She said students are very excited to see how many stuffed animals the money will buy and how happiness will spread because of their donation.

Miss Danish Festival Allison Harrison said she will keep Connie updated about how many teddy bears the money will buy and whether they end up opting to make a donation with excess funds.

“I definitely want to try to bring (the teddy bears) into the community too,” Harrison said. “I know there’s a couple kids in Greenville hospitals that we can go visit.”