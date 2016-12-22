Central Montcalm’s Italian player loving basketball, new ‘family’

STANTON — In his hometown of Sala Consilina, Italy, Pierpaolo Puglia couldn’t find many people who shared his passion for the game of basketball.

So he decided to find them in America.

The 17-year-old Central Montcalm foreign-exchange student is now fulfilling a dream, a dream of playing basketball in America and being a member of the Green Hornets boys basketball team.

“In Italy, nobody cares about basketball,” said Puglia, who is a senior point guard who comes off the bench for the team. “It’s always all about soccer. But I love basketball. So my dream was to play basketball here in America.”

Puglia’s hometown has roughly 12,250 residents in the southwest region of Italy. In Europe, there are no organized sports teams within the school systems. Instead, young students like Puglia must try out at a nearby club team, in which he could be playing with people much older than him.

So, for him to not only attend school with his classmates but also participate in the sport he loves most, it has been a great experience for him, even though he is only here until February. Puglia said he has learned a lot from his basketball experience, so far.

“It’s been a little difficult picking up the game here, especially for the English and also, because here, it’s a more physical game,” he said.

Because he is still learning how to process the English language and learning the team’s playbook, Puglia has seen limited time on the court. But he’s been nothing short of impressive to his teammates and Coach Dan Basom.

“He has eyes in the back of his head. He throws some passes right on target but because they’re so quick and right on point, the kids aren’t usually expecting it,” Basom said about Puglia. “He’s not real big in stature, but he makes up for it in quickness. If he had a whole year, I would love to see where he’s at, even if it was two and half months more.”

Senior guard Austin Proctor, who Puglia said is a “good player,” has learned one valuable lesson since Puglia joined the team.

“Always keep your head up,” Proctor laughed. “He’s amazing at point guard. But you get scared playing with him because his passes come out of nowhere, he’s that good. So you always have to have your head up when you play with him.”

Since coming to America in September, Puglia has fulfilled his dream of playing basketball in the U.S., but he never realized he would be a part of something even more special — a family member to the community and team.

“This is a family for me,” Puglia said. “A good team is a good family. They accept me very good, and I’m so glad.”

Proctor said Puglia fit in with the team immediately.

“He’s not even like a foreign-exchange student to us. He was part of the family automatically,” Proctor said. “It feels like he’s been with us for a while.”

Basom invites his team over for dinner every Tuesday, with players taking turns providing dinner. For Puglia, he made lasagna, which he said went over well.

“When the boys come over on team night, he’s always playing with my 2 1/2-year-old son, Hunter. He’ll play Thomas the Train with him,” Basom said. “He has a heart of gold.”

Puglia’s host parent Kami DeYoung, of Sheridan, has loved having Puglia at her home and loves watching him play basketball.

“I think of him as my own son,” she said. “So when I watch him playing basketball, I get the same excitement as I did when my son used to play.”

DeYoung said Puglia has old-fashioned manners, such as helping her with groceries and opening doors for her.

“He’s an amazing kid,” she said. “For his age, his mannerisms are so much different than what you expect from American teens his age.”

Other than the amount of snow seen in Michigan this winter, the most Puglia has had to adjust to life in America was understanding the many English slang words Americans use and how everyone talks much faster in English, according to DeYoung.

“We did teach him to not say ‘yes’ if he didn’t understand something because he might be saying yes to cleaning a toilet,” DeYoung laughed. “He’s always looking to please people. Everything he does, it’s at a full 100 percent.”

Proctor said Puglia is the same in basketball.

“He’s always intense, always focused, even if he’s not in the game,” Proctor said. “He’ll be on the bench talking with coach about this and that.”

Puglia will head back to his family in Italy in February, where his mother, and father, Maria and Nico, as well as his older siblings, Antonio and Mabi, await. Though he is looking forward to being back home, he knows he will miss all of his friends he’s made at Central Montcalm.

“What I’ve learned most is the great friendships you can make here,” Puglia said. “You need to make some relationships with the team. Especially with, like, I live far away from my friends back at home, so you have to make good friends.”

“My overall experience, really,” Puglia added, “it’s been a dream. It’s been more than I’ve dreamed of.”

Puglia especially thanked Basom for his great American experience.

“He’s a very good person and very good coach,” Puglia said. “I can just say thank you very much for all of it. He’s making the experience more amazing than it already is.”