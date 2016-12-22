Funeral Notices for Dec. 22, 2016

Today

Carol Ann Ancel (Roberts) — 11 a.m, Faith United Methodist Church, Edmore. (Clark Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant)

Richard A. “Bubba” Croad II — 11 a.m., Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville.

Nita Mae Garvin — 11 a.m., Ashley Baptist Church, Belding. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Vernon “Mike”Preston — 1 p.m., First Church of God, Edmore. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore)

Ethelda Van Houten — 11 a.m., New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

Dec. 28

Caroline Wilson — 4 to 6 p.m., Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City.

Allan L. Cazier, 65

GREENVILLE — Allan L. Cazier, 65, died Tuesday. A complete obituary will be published in Friday’s Daily News. Arrangements are entrusted to Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, www.ChristiansenCares.com.

Ethelda Athlee Van Houten, 93

SIX LAKES — Ethelda Athlee Van Houten, of Six Lakes, died Tuesday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. today at New Life United Methodist Church, Six Lakes, with visitation an hour before the service. Arrangements entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

Caroline Wilson, 73

HOWARD CITY — Caroline Wilson, 73, of Howard City, died Sunday. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 28 at Heckman Funeral Home in Howard City.