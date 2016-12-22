Howard City clarifies street parking ordinance rules

HOWARD CITY — Ask any snowplow driver and they will tell you one of their biggest challenges is plowing around illegally parked vehicles.

The Howard City Village Council attempted to help with this issue during Monday night’s meeting by unanimously voting for ordinance language stating that no vehicles may be parked on village streets between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. from Nov. 1 to April 15.

“This last snowfall, it seemed like there was a lot of cars and that makes plowing difficult,” said Village Manager-President Randy Heckman. “It is a challenge to plow the streets if cars are left there.”

Village signs currently state that vehicle parking is not allowed on village streets between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. year-round, but village officials wanted to clarify the ordinance for the winter season. Councilman Jason Hacko noted he sometimes has family visit overnight during other seasons of the year, and they park their vehicles on the street.

“It was confusing to people who got their cars towed (during the winter season),” DPW Director Michael Van Wagner noted. “They said, ‘well, we park here all summer.’ Well, it’s (the ordinance) meant for winter.”

In other matters, Councilman Ronald Bassett questioned whether diesel trucks are allowed to plug into village electrical outlets via extension cords. He said he noticed a truck driver doing this and he took a photograph of the truck and its license plate.

“I would think that’s probably not a good idea, because that’s our electricity,” Heckman said. “I guess we could unplug it and see what he does in the morning, or leave a little bill there,” he jokingly added.

Heckman said he will look into the matter.