Montcalm County parks face uncertain future

STANTON — When community members protested the possibility of closing county parks last summer, the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners created an Adopt-A-Park program to keep the properties open.

Half a year later, only two of six parks have been adopted.

As a result, the county’s Parks & Recreation Committee recommended the county close any park that has not been adopted by March 15 for the 2017 season. The motion narrowly failed during Monday’s Board of Commissioner meeting after much debate.

Commissioner Betty Kellenberger reported Bass Lake Park in Richland Township and Carl Paepke Flat River Nature Park in Montcalm Township are the only parks that have been adopted.

This leaves the future uncertain for Artman Park in Howard City, Krampe Park in Winfield Township, McCarthy Park in Montcalm Township and Schmeid Park in Lakeview, as the county maintenance department has neither the time or the funds to maintain county parks in the coming year.

Camp Ford Lincoln in Lakeview is also a county park, but is independently sustainable due to funds generated from campers.

Adopting a county park involves a commitment to regularly mow the grass, pick up litter, take care of leaves at the end of the season and maintain restrooms, if applicable.

Kellenberger said she was surprised no one stepped up to adopt McCarthy Park, as that park generated the most emotional response from the community last summer.

“Two companies said they wanted to adopt it and then when it became available to them, they didn’t do it,” she said.

Commissioners were split on the recommendation to close unadopted county parks by March 15.

“I feel that this is an extreme measure and one that we shouldn’t be taking at this time,” Commissioner Tom Lindeman said.

“March 15 is not very far away,” Commissioner John Johansen noted. “What is the Park Commission going to do in that period of time to get these parks adopted? I’m with Commissioner Lindeman, we’re great at throwing these things out and then a little bit later wondering why did we do that thing?”

Commissioners voted 4-5 to table the decision, meaning the motion failed. Commissioners Ron Braman, Patrick Q. Carr, Kellenberger, Tom Porter and Ron Retzloff voted against tabling the motion.

Retzloff then proposed rewording to the motion to state that any unadopted parks “may be closed” by March 15.

“That’s kind of like being half pregnant,” said Carr in disagreement. “It’s either closed or it’s open.”

“I’m not sure that most of the people who could help have been contacted,” Commissioner Ron Baker theorized. “I think they all ought to have an opportunity to say, yeah, we want to help out, or not.”

“We need to have some correspondence with our community and say those parks need to be adopted,” Carr agreed.

Commissioners then voted 4-5 on the original motion to close any unadopted county parks, meaning the motion failed. Baker, Carr, Lindeman, Porter and Reyburn voted “no.”

Kellenberger will now take the issue back to the Parks & Rec Committee.