Garage, boat, car destroyed in Stanton fire

STANTON — A Stanton family lost their garage, boat and car in a fire early Friday morning, but the flames only caused exterior damage to the house, which was unattached from the garage.

The Stanton Community Fire Department received the call around 2 a.m. for a fire at 1068 W. Klees Road. When firefighters arrived, the garage had already burned down and everyone had safely exited the house.

“There was one vehicle, maybe a Jeep, inside the garage that burned up. The travel trailer next to the garage has light damage, and a boat next to the garage was destroyed,” Stanton Fire Chief Brian Brasington said.

The Montcalm Township Fire Department responded on automatic aid, Brasington called Day Township Fire Department for mutual aid “right off the bat.”

“We’re down a tanker, so we needed water,” Brasington explained.

The three fire departments spent about a half hour putting out the fire.

The garage was a total loss, but Brasington said with minimal work the house will be livable.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but is not believed to be suspicious.