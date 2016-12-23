Greenville nets $50,000 a year after change in banking services

GREENVILLE — In soliciting new banking services at the city level, City Clerk Norice Rasmussen had some good news to deliver Tuesday evening.

Rasmussen brought forth a proposal to the Greenville City Council to switch banking services from Fifth-Third Bank to Isabella Bank, and with it, swing nearly $50,000 in the city’s favor.

“Every few years we solicit for banking services among the local banks for the city,” Rasmussen said. “We recently solicited for bids for these services and were pleasantly surprised at the aggressive proposals we received.”

According to Rasmussen, the city previously paid approximately $12,500 annually for banking services with Fifth-Third Bank. In soliciting new bids, four out of the five proposals that were submitted featured offers to instead pay the city for its business rather than charge.

“The bank offering the most was Isabella Bank at an estimated $37,0000 per year,” Rasmussen said. “That’s a swing of about $50,000 to the city’s general budget. It’s huge.”

The City Council voted unanimously to accept the proposal and begin banking with Isabella Bank.

According to Rasmussen, when banking with Fifth-Third bank, the city was charged banking fees on checking accounts. The service charges to Greenville for fiscal period 2015-2016 totaled $12,558.21.

“Fifth-Third was able to lower the service charges somewhat in their new banking bid, but still not offer us an interest bearing account,” she said.

Rasmussen said other banks had service fees, but offered interest from .30 to .75 percent, with most offering a .45 percent interest rate, minus service fees.

Those service fees include charges for checks written and deposited, remote capture, courier service, ACH block, returned items, outgoing wires, stop payments and positive pay (fraud protection).

“Isabella Bank offered the best deal with the highest interest rate less any service charges,” Rasmussen said. “We (will) receive interest on the account (compared to having) been paying service fees (with no interest) to our current bank.”

Rasmussen said the contract with Isabella Bank will be for three years and an “aggressive plan” is in place to move quickly on the new arrangement.

“We’re just very, very pleased about this opportunity,” she said. “They were able to answer all of our questions to our satisfaction.”

City Manager George Bosanic was pleased to continue banking with a local bank and see a positive change occur in finances.

“It’s interesting that I received a call from the president of one of the larger banks out of Grand Rapids, asking for serious consideration, so there was tremendous competition here,” Bosanic said. “It’s just great to see how competitive Isabella Bank was. It’s really good that we have the quality of financial institutions here, and the commitment of Isabella Bank, to step up and provide that to us.”

Community Center

wall covering

The City Council also voted unanimously to purchase and install new wall coverings for the north and south lounges within the Greenville Area Recreation & Community Center from Eckhoff & DeVries Painting & Wallcovering Inc. of Grand Rapids, not to exceed $5,020.

According to Community Center Director Kris Berry, the status of the current walls showcased a need for new wall coverings.

“If you go to the Community Center, you’ll see that the wallpaper is literally falling off the walls,” she said.

After sending out requests to 26 companies, the city received three bids.

The bid from Eckhoff & DeVries Painting & Wallcovering Inc. was selected over bids from GAM Decorating of Grand Rapids in the amount of $6,873 and Designs by Gwendolyn of Sparta at $5,950.

Berry said the bid came in about a $1,000 less than what she had initially budgeted for the project.

“I’m confident in their abilities to get the job done,” she said.