Local organizations give back to law enforcement (PHOTOS)

STANTON — Local law enforcement agencies celebrated Christmas early when a local man decided he needed to do something to counteract a decreasing public opinion of the profession.

Sheridan’s Larry Beardslee was not liking the negative publicity he was seeing about law enforcement officers. Instead of feeling annoyed by it, he opted to do something about it. This week, with the assistance of the nine Montcalm County-area Lions Clubs, local law enforcement agencies each received generous donations.

“It was November, and I kept seeing on the news how five officers in the United States had been killed in the line of duty and how the public was really giving them a hard time,” Beardslee said. “So much of the news was negative, judging a decision that an officer had only seconds to decide how to act, and yet the public wants to second guess their actions.

“I decided instead of bashing them, we needed to do something to show our local officers we appreciate them,” he said. “We needed to do something to recognize what they do — they put their lives on the line every day.”

His original intent, with less than eight weeks before Christmas, was to raise enough money to buy each Montcalm County officer — local, county and those at the Michigan State Police post in Lakeview — a frozen turkey. Being a member of the Stanton Lions Club, he quickly got his club on board and contacted the other eight local Lions Clubs to ask for donations.

Contacting the local law enforcement agencies, Beardslee learned that there are 50 county and local officers and 50 troopers at the Lakeview post.

“I figured we would need to raise about $750 to $800 to buy each officer a turkey,” he said.

The first club he spoke with offered to donate $1,000.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was just floored,” said Beardslee.

As the project proceeded, it began to take on a life of its own. Talking with representatives at Meijer about turkeys, and their willingness to jump on board to donate to officers, led to a few local employees asking to donate too.

But after talking with a few of the local police departments, Beardslee realized that some do not allow their officers to accept personal gifts. The project changed course, and instead of donating turkeys, the Lions Clubs began to donate toward purchasing one $30 or $40 gift card per officer to each law enforcement agency.

“That the project changed, it didn’t really make a difference,” Beardslee said. “The point was to acknowledge the officers, to honor them, to recognize them …”

And the funds continued to pour in.

“It didn’t matter if one club could give only $5 to the cause, that wasn’t the issue,” Beardslee added. “It wasn’t the money, but the issue of honoring the officers.”

And then other groups and individuals began calling him, asking “How can I get involved?”

And soon the donations were up to $4,500 and are still growing.

The project shifted again, with a new goal of raising enough to purchase a $50 gift card for each of the 100 officers.

Donating cards to each department — one $50 card per officer — gave the departments a way to accept cards and yet allowed those who could not take personal gifts to use the funds for projects like supporting local families, or “Shop With a Cop” events.

“It just blows my mind, I didn’t know if we could even raise $750,” Beardslee said. “I want the officers to feel they are honored, they are valued, they are appreciated. It is not an easy job, and people here want to say ‘thank you.’ The sole goal was to do something to honor them, and people went above and beyond.”

The officers, in turn, were overwhelmed.

“What this really says — I know it is a local effort, but it resonates across the U.S. — there is a silent minority that supports law enforcement that doesn’t always come to pay it forward. Not the amount of money of the gift that they give, it is that fact they thought of us, that they really want to help and do something, that is what impressed all of us, that they wanted to do this in the first place,” said outgoing Montcalm County Sheriff Bill Barnwell.

The officers decided to donate it back to the community.

“None of the money is coming to us, we are sponsoring families, giving to local charities giving to food banks. A lot of us have special charities or know of families that are really hurting, so we are going to pay it forward,” Barnwell said. “None of it is coming in, it is all going back out to local organizations. I think, being in law enforcement, we see so many people less fortunate than we are.

“The guys don’t look for glory, they don’t take the job for the pay, they do it because they have a passion — it is a job they love, helping people. We are in a unique situation that sometimes we have to do things that aren’t popular, things like arresting people. It is also a very dangerous job, very tough job. To me, days away from my retirement, this is very humbling. We are very appreciative.”

Undersheriff Mike Williams, who was sworn in Thursday to succeed Barnwell, also expressed his gratitude.

“It’s a great thing. Over the last few months, especially, with our department, people are down. We’ve experienced layoffs, so morale is down, and you don’t always feel the support from the community, then pile that on with what you see on TV,” Williams said. “So to have something like this, the way it grew, shows me even though we’ve been battered the last few months, and to law enforcement in general, the vast majority of the public supports us, and that feels good.”

Staff writer Cory Smith contributed to this report.

Correspondent Lori Hansen is a Greenville-area resident.