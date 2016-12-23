Man’s donation in honor of late wife to provide gifts for local families

SHERIDAN — Typically, the Montcalm Care Network is able to provide two local families with Christmas gifts, but this year something atypical happened and allowed the agency to provide for five families.

Erik Halvorsen of Sheridan wanted to honor his late wife, Dolores, and decided to donate $1,500 to the Montcalm Care Network to help local families this Christmas.

The donation was entirely in Meijer gift cards, which Halvorsen had won on slot machines at the Sheridan VFW.

“The machines are here (at the VFW) for everyone to play, but we can’t give cash. We can give out gift cards, though,” Halvorsen said. “That doesn’t mean I won that much. I probably broke even.”

Dolores Halvorsen was instrumental in opening the food pantry at the Sheridan VFW Post, and Erik Halvorsen said she was always helping someone out.

“The food pantry’s only open once a month, but people would call her up and say they don’t have anything to eat,” he said. “She’s come down here and open it up by herself.”

On Dec. 5, Halvorsen handed over the packet of 75 gift cards each with $20 on them to Melissa Bolanos, case manager, and Angie Loiselle, recipient rights officer.

The three decided to have employees from the Montcalm Care Network use the gift cards to buy gifts for four families. Employees of the Montcalm Care Network also donated money to provide for a fifth family.

Employees came up with recipients based on needs and family. Then, case managers worked with those families to create lists of what gifts each family member wanted.

“What (the case managers) did was ask them what do you need, what sizes do you wear,” Loiselle said. “For the kids, do they like Care Bears or Spongebob or whatever? They have a list that has all those needs that the family requested.”

On Tuesday, the Montcalm Network took those finalized lists and gift cards and bought $1,516.68 worth of coats, boots, shoes, clothes, toys and whatever else the families had requested. Employee donations helped cover the $16.68 over budget cost.

Leigha Harris with employment connections, Loiselle and Bolanos spent more than two hours buying the gifts. The trio did not anticipate trying to find the correct sizes and shopping for others to be as much of a challenge as it proved to be.

“I thought it was going to be like this,” said Loiselle, snapping her fingers. “I hope Erik is happy. We spent all his money. We’re going to have to call him.”

After the shopping trip, Loiselle, Bolanos and Harris took the gifts back to the agency to wrap for the case manager to deliver to the families. They were excited to be able to provide for the families, which ended up including 16 individuals.

Halvorsen has a Christmas wish of his own this year.

“I want other people to see what I’m doing and maybe do the same thing,” he said.