Funeral Notices for Dec. 24, 2016

Monday

Wednesday

Caroline Wilson — 4 to 6 p.m., Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City.

SHERIDAN — Lamont J. Hunt, 51, of Stanton, died Friday. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Stanton. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Final interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Stanton. Simpson Family Funeral Homes is helping celebrate Lamont’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.