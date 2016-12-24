Greenville Department of Public Safety welcomes 2 new officers

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Department of Public Safety has welcomed two new officers to its ranks.

On Monday at Greenville City Hall, Steve DeWitt and Marcus Roy were sworn onto the department by City Clerk/Treasurer Norice Rasmussen.

For Roy, becoming an officer in Greenville is a dream come true that first began when he was hired as a part-paid firefighter with the department three years ago.

After graduating from the Grand Rapids Community College Police Academy program this past October, Roy was selected for a full-time job along with DeWitt after the city received 35 applications for two open positions

“It’s a great honor, I’ve worked hard for it,” Roy said. “I just want to be more involved in our community.”

Roy is a 2006 graduate of Greenville High School and said becoming an officer in his hometown makes the accomplishment all the more rewarding.

“It feels good to be able to serve in my hometown community, I worked so hard to get here,” he said. “Being a volunteer firefighter, that really pushed me to wanting to do this. All the guys who have offered me great experience, they’ve become like family to me.”

For DeWitt, becoming an officer with the department is the next step in a long line of work in law enforcement.

DeWitt spent 16 years with the Howard City Police Department as police chief until the department was absorbed into the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office nearly three years ago.

He then became a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office; however, he was one of 10 deputies laid off this past September in the wake of county budget cuts.

Being a cross-trained officer with experience in policing and firefighting, DeWitt rose to the top of the rankings among other qualified candidates.

“I’m very excited,” DeWitt said. “This is an excellent department with an excellent reputation. This is a department that people want to come work for, so I’m very privileged. This is great for myself and my family. I’ve always considered Greenville my community, so this is a great fit.”

In the face of losing his job as a deputy, DeWitt was grateful to have found local police work so soon.

“Unfortunately a lot of us were laid off and we have to go out looking (for work) … but by the grace of everything, here I am,” he said. “Coming to work as an officer, trying to do a good job, it’s the best thing in the world.”

Roy celebrated his accomplishment with his wife, Ashleigh, who pinned his police badge to his chest following his oath.

DeWitt was joined by his son, Fox, as he swore his oath to the department.

According to Deputy Director Dennis Magirl, the pool of 35 candidates was narrowed down to 10 who were officially cross-trained. DeWitt and Roy were selected by a panel of four interviewers, which included Magirl, Public Safety Director Mark Reiss, Rasmussen and Greenville High School Assistant Principal Jack Gilbert.

“Marcus is a new guy, he’ll require a full four months of training,” Magirl said. “Steve, on the other hand, having worked in Montcalm County for the last 20 years, his progress will be much faster.”

The new hirings come after the retirement of officer Mark Cole and the transfer of officer Zach Gregory to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Reiss said he was thankful that the city allowed him to fill the vacancies without hesitation.

“The city is very supportive of keeping the department at full strength, so we’re very grateful that we could find these well-qualified officers from the community,” he said. “This was based entirely on their qualifications, which were based on education and their certifications. Ultimately we simply selected the most qualified candidates.”