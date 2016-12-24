Greenville officer Mark Cole retires after 32 years

GREENVILLE— Standing before friends, family, members of the Greenville City Council and many of his fellow officers, Mark Cole composed himself long enough to deliver a final and emotional message in the face of retirement.

After 32 years with the Greenville Department of Public Safety, Cole was celebrated Tuesday evening with thunderous applause and accolades.

“The best 32-and-a-half years of my life will end Dec. 31,” he said, fighting back tears. “I have been able to help some people in that time. I want to thank the city manager and council for giving me the education and the tools to help those people. I want to thank all of the officers, all the part-paid firefighters — past and present — the office staff, and the command staff. They’ve been great to me.”

Cole paused as he glanced upward at nearly a dozen of his fellow officers standing before him, all who have looked to him for guidance at some point in their own careers.

“We’ve all had some good times, a lot of good times,” he said. “Some of us have been side-by-side in bad times, real bad times sometimes … for a lot of memories for the rest of our life. But we all made it home every day, that’s fantastic, that’s what it’s all about.

“Everyone has been wonderful, I thank you for everything. It’s been a great career, that’s all there is to it,” he said.

Cole began his service with the department in 1984, before the city’s police and fire departments were consolidated into the Greenville Department of Public Safety.

Public Safety Director Mark Reiss noted Cole was the only officer remaining from that period of time, a testament to his dedication to the department.

“He’s the last of the original public safety officers, meaning people that cross-trained from fire to police and police to fire,” Reiss said. “He’s the end of an era of public safety in Greenville.”

Reiss was brought on as director of Public Safety in July 2013. Upon beginning his tenure, he said Cole was one of the first to approach him and ask if he could continue working on his assignments, a gesture that highlighted Cole’s respectful and humble roots.

“He has worked largely his entire career on midnights, and anyone who has worked midnights for an extended period of time will tell you it’s not always easy, but Mark’s done that and done that well,” Reiss said. “I was glad to have him and his experience, to help keep our guys in line and guide them. He’s done it for 32 years, which is amazing.”

Reiss presented Cole with a certificate of congressional recognition for “outstanding public service to the community,” signed by U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Reiss also presented Cole with a plaque from the city recognizing his 32 years of “dedicated service to the citizens of Greenville, 1984 through 2016,” as well as gifts containing his uniform color brass, name badge, shirt badge, and police badge.

“It’s fitting it should go with him,” Reiss said.

Lastly, Reiss presented Cole with an official retirement badge and credential.

“That’s so he can carry that and always remember his years here, and that he served with distinction,” Reiss said.

City Manager George Bosanic said Cole’s qualities as an officer and person are rare and were always appreciated.

“Mark, he’s very humble, he’s very genuine and most of all, he’s very kind,” Bosanic said. “Those are amazing qualities for a public safety officer.”

Bosanic recalled Cole once telling him that there would be no need for a retirement party or recognition, at which Bosanic smiled.

“I think it’s quite fitting that you are here with all of your friends, family, and the City Council, recognizing you for the wonderful job that you’ve done in your 32 years in Greenville,” Bosanic said. “Mark is just a great guy, and in 32 years he’s seen a lot. He’s been involved in some very difficult situations, and it’s unbelievable how he kept his perspective in law enforcement.”

Members of the City Council offered their own congratulations to Cole’s years of service.

Councilwoman Sylvia Warner recalled working with police officers such as Cole during her time as an editor at The Daily News. She said Cole set a great example that has been promptly followed by his fellow officers at the department.

“I spent a lot of time with those guys, mostly at fire scenes, also at the courthouse when they were having to testify,” she recalled. “We have a long history of having great officers in our public safety department. We just have solid people working for the city and public safety department, and I just really appreciate it. I hear it on the street all the time, what great guys we have in the department.”