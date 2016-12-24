Greenville’s sophomore point guard Adele Kemp displays high level of determination

The Daily News is publishing a series of articles on local student-athletes who are in their sophomore year and making an impact on the varsity level with their respective teams.

GREENVILLE — Every day, for at least an hour, Adele Kemp will put in her earbuds, listen to music and just dribble a basketball.

It is a small example of the dedication the 15-year-old Greenville sophomore puts toward her favorite sport.

“She’ll do that every day, and then shoot for an hour and then she will want to go up to shoot at the high school gym, and that would be on a Sunday,” laughed Tammy Kemp, her mother and an assistant coach of the varsity basketball team. “She’s even went for a walk around Baldwin Lake dribbling the basketball.”

Adele is in her second year on the Greenville girls basketball team, playing point guard, the same position her mother played at Big Rapids when she was in high school and in college at Central Michigan University.

The opportunity to play for the varsity basketball team as a freshman opened up when then-senior point guard Taylor Baker graduated, leaving a vacancy at that position.

It was then that Greenville head coach Eric Nichols did what he told himself he’d never do — call up a freshman to play varsity basketball.

“She was simply head and shoulders above everyone else,” said Nichols, who has coached the Greenville varsity girls basketball team for the past six years. “She was great at anticipating what would happen. A lot of freshmen would only be able to react to what just happened, not anticipate it like she did.”

Though showing courage to take on a leadership role as a freshman among upperclassmen, Adele remembers she was more nervous than anything, especially in her first game against Muskegon Reeths-Puffer.

“I definitely wanted to do it, play point guard for the varsity team. I really worked a lot on ball handling skills, but I definitely had first-game jitters,” she said. “I knew going into it, it was going to be fast-paced. When I played AAU with the older girls, that’s how it was too. But I knew everything was going to be different with this team because there were different people.”

She called her first game “decent,” but it wasn’t until the team’s road game against Belding — a win — where she actually became comfortable.

“They were good and it was at Belding, so it was a good game for us,” she said. “As a point guard, I knew I had to take control. It was about trusting myself and feeling comfortable.”

Gaining confidence

The then-freshman helped the team go 20-4 last year. This year, the team has started out 4-1. Adele has settled into her position on the team, having replaced all the nervousness with excitement and hunger to learn more.

“Last year, every game I was so nervous. Now I’ve calmed down and I feel a lot more confident with myself and my teammates, too,” she said. “I’ve learned that you win some and you lose some. This year, coming off the Central Montcalm loss, I learned you have to show up to play every night.”

Having dedicated the off-season working out with weights, Adele feels she is much stronger now than when she was a freshman.

“Last year, I was a twig,” she laughed. “This year, I’m stronger and I feel stronger. Coach told me that teams who are in shape do a lot better, so I’ve been working harder at getting stronger.”

Tammy said her daughter has improved her shooting and ability to drive to the hoop this year.

“She’s just determined and wants to be the best shooter. And I’m pretty confident when she shoots,” Tammy said. “She’s always in really good shape, because if she’s not playing basketball, she’s running. She has been running cross country, for example. And she’s grown. Looking at film from last year, I can tell her skinny legs from last year have gotten stronger.”

Nichols said Adele is also maturing more into being a leader on the team this year.

“Her knowledge of the Xs and Os of the game are beyond her years,” Nichols said. “She’s also become more vocal. I’ve heard her say things during the game this year and I thought, ‘Adele has arrived.’”

Family ties to the team

Nichols has had the opportunity not only to coach Adele and her older sister Landon, who is a senior guard on the team, but he’s also coached their father, Eric.

“I always tell Adele that she got her mom’s DNA and not her dad’s,” he laughed. “Honestly, though, I think from a youth standpoint, she’s probably one of the better sophomores, male or female, I’ve ever coached.”

Adele admits having her mother as one of the coaches and her sister playing alongside her has helped tremendously in transitioning from middle school basketball to the varsity level.

“I’ve played AAU together with my sister three or four years now. It’s been awesome playing with her on varsity. I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Adele said. “She pushes me more mentally because she knows I can handle it physically. She’s there for me, especially after a bad game, she knows what to say. I’m very thankful for her. My experience with being able to play with my sister on the team is probably one of the most indescribable and best feelings I’ve ever had.”

Though it’s tough to separate coach from mom at times, Tammy said she has enjoyed the opportunity to watch and coach both her daughters these past two seasons.

“They both truly love and respect each other. They never fight, never get mad at each other. They’re truly best friends,” she said.

“Coaching-wise, I don’t say a whole lot to Adele, because she always says, ‘I know, I know,’” Tammy laughed.

Much of Adele’s success, Nichols said, has been because of the support she has had from her family.

“As a person off the floor, she’s a good role model for peers, does what’s right,” he said. “Credit to her parents and her sister, as well. She’s a player I can trust. I don’t even need to think about it.”

As the season plays out, Adele said her confidence in herself has been growing with each game and has finally caught up with the pace of the varsity level.

“I’ve learned how fast-paced the varsity level is, which is way faster, and everyone is good,” she said. “I’ve learned you have to confident going into a game and I think I still need to grasp that concept. Confidence is the key.”

As far as how successful Adele Kemp can be with basketball all depends on her, Nichols said.

“The ceiling is going to lie with Adele,” he said. “She’s a gym rat, she’s been working hard on her game. With her work ethic, if she sets lofty goals, she’ll attain it.”