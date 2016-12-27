Funeral Notices for Dec. 27, 2016

Wednesday

Caroline Wilson — 4 to 6 p.m., Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City.

Cindy Lou Rieckman-Miller — 11 a.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Rev. Rolla Timmons — 11 a.m., Seville Community Church of God, Elwell. (Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan)

Thursday

Melvin Erskin — 1 p.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Vestaburg.

Saturday

Herbert John Woerpel Jr. — 6 p.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview.

Robert Lawrence Adams, 81

LAKEVIEW — Robert Lawrence Adams, 81, died Friday. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be made at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

Arden Emil Anderson, 54

GREENVILLE — Arden Emil Anderson, 54, formerly of Greenville, died Thursday. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be made at www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.

Melvin Clarence Erskin, 90

SHERIDAN — Melvin Clarence Erskin, 90, died Friday. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Vestaburg. Visitation will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, Vestburg, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

Cindy Lou Rieckman-Miller, 53

BELDING — Cindy Lou Rieckman-Miller, 53, died Friday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home in Belding. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com.

Rev. Rolla J. Timmons, 90

SHERIDAN — Reverend Rolla J. Timmons, 90, died Friday. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Seville Community Church of God. Simpson Family Funeral Homes is helping to celebrate Rolla’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Herbert Woerpel Jr., 56

LAKEVIEW — Herbert John Woerpel, Jr., 56, died Sunday. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Lakeview. Services entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.