IN BRIEF: Stanton’s website receives update

STANTON — This city’s website received a new look thanks to BER Consulting Services of Grand Rapids and Stanton City Commissioner Jane Basom.

In October, Basom discovered the city’s website was being hosted by BER Consulting Services and contacted the owner, Ben Rapin. Basom started to look into options to updating the website through the current host.

During Tuesday night’s regular meeting, Basom updated commissioners on what has been done with the website, including the new layout. Basom recommended city commissioners vote to pay BER Consulting Services to host and support the city’s website.

“$249 is significantly cheaper than going with Revize,” said Basom, referring to a $1,050 set up fee and an $800 annual cost of Revize.

Commissioners unanimously voted to approve the cost.

The city’s updated website can be seen at stantononline.com.