Vestaburg to authorize new cyber school

VESTABURG — A new cyber school is coming to West Michigan at the start of the new year, thanks to Vestaburg Community Schools and Success Virtual Learning Centers (VLC).

But the new school won’t be in Montcalm County … it will be in Muskegon.

The opportunity arose for the Vestaburg school district to act as an authorizer for Success VLC to open a new location in Muskegon to serve students across the approximately 13 school districts within the county.

“(Vestaburg) has had a partnership with Success VLC for four years,” said Vestaburg Superintendent Brandon Hubbard. “We’ve had a very successful partnership … with our program. We decided it would be a good opportunity.”

As an authorizer, Vestaburg Community Schools is in charge of oversight for the contract with Muskegon Public Schools. Actual funding for the program will not come from Vestaburg; in fact as an authorizer, the school district will receive 3 percent of the state and local funding allocated in the foundation allowance per pupil for each student at the center.

Hubbard said the district isn’t involved as an authorizer to boost revenues, but to bring students who are at risk for not graduating high school into an alternative program that will suit their needs and get them back on track to receive their high school diplomas.

“It’s a nice opportunity to help those students and the districts that we’re going to be working with,” he said.

Dallas Bell, executive director of Success VLC, said the learning centers afford students the opportunity to work at their own pace and to form and build on relationships with instructors in an alternative education environment.

Todd Smith, director for the Success VLC that will be opening in Muskegon, said there is a need for an alternative education program and he believes there are students who will benefit from the programs offered at the center. He said the types of students who will benefit from the center are students who are credit deficient but also those who don’t fit into the traditional way of being educated.

“(It will help) students who have children or students with family circumstances that don’t line up with the traditional six hours of classes five days a week,” Smith said. “Students in need of an alternative program can use the center for the addition of a teacher and a para pro … or they can use the virtual learning piece from home of wherever they are with connecting to a teacher online at any time.”

Smith has worked for Muskegon Public School for nearly 24 years and feels excited about the prospect of the center opening and reaching students at risk for not graduating. He hopes to be able to offer access to internship programs, dual enrollment and jobs after high school whenever possible.

“If we are able to help kids and are able to turn kids around … that’s good for all the districts,” Smith said. “It’s good for the kids and that’s the most important thing. At the end of the day, if our students are not being educated then we’re not doing the right thing.”