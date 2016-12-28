CC-Crystal, Fulton to play again to benefit Sparrow Carson Hospital

CARSON CITY — On Friday, Carson City- Crystal’s basketball teams will be battling for bragging rights again.

Sparrow Carson Hospital will be the big winner, though.

The Eagles will take on the Fulton Pirates in the second “Battle On M-57” between the teams. The first one, Jan. 2, resulted in a pair of CC-Crystal wins.

The boys and girls JV teams will get into the action this year, as both are playing at 3 p.m. The boys will play in the east gym, while the girls will play in the west gym.

The varsity girls will play in the east gym starting at around 5 p.m., followed by the varsity boys at 7 p.m.

Money raised by the event will go to the Sparrow Carson Hospital’s Infusion and Chemotherapy Center for purchasing a massage chair.

“I think it’s a great event,” CC-Crystal boys coach Cory Schneider said. “Fulton works well with us and we work well with them to raise some money for a good cause. It’s nice because the players know each other and there’s a nice rivalry there and we put it to good use.”

CC-Crystal girls coach Tim Stout will be coaching a varsity team for the first time at the event.

“It’s a great thing that two communities do, raising money for the local hospital, purchasing some new equipment,” Stout said. “It’s a great rivalry for both schools, being seven miles apart.”

Schneider hopes to hang on to the ball over to the Pirates Friday.

“I think not turning the ball over,” he said. “Fulton is a very guard-oriented team. So if they can turn us over and get into a fast break they will be very successful. We’re going to have to take care of the ball.”

Stout, on the other hand, wasn’t tipping his hand much.

“What we have to do is we have to control what we can control, and that’s play at a high level at all times,” he said. “When Carson City and Fulton play in any sport, you can throw the records out the window and both teams have played well. We have to control what we can control to give us a win Friday.”

Schneider said his team has to play well.

“I think playing smart is the No. 1 thing,” he said. “Fulton is well-coached and has some good players. We’re going to have to come out with a smart game plan to come out with a victory.”

Stout said the game will be closer than the 36-21 game played last year under now-former coach Larry Farmer.

“We’re expecting a battle,” he said. “Seven miles away, the kids know each other, I just expect a highly competitive atmosphere. It’s a great atmosphere to play in. We’re expecting nothing less than a highly competitive basketball game for sure.”

Last year in Middleton the Eagle boys beat Fulton 50-48 on two Kaleb Barrett free throws.