Funeral Notices for Dec. 28, 2016

Today

Caroline Wilson — 4 to 6 p.m., Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City.

Cindy Lou Rieckman-Miller — 11 a.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Rev. Rolla Timmons — 11 a.m., Seville Community Church of God, Elwell. (Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan)

Thursday

Melvin Erskin — 1 p.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Vestaburg.

Friday

Gladys “Buck” Mae Ryan — 11 a.m. St. Mary Catholic Church, Carson City. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City)

Saturday

Herbert John Woerpel Jr. — 6 p.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview.

Monday

Leslie “Sue” Hawley — Memorial gathering, 3 to 5 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Jan. 14

Donald Vradenburg — 1 p.m., Grayling Free Methodist Church. (Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home, Grayling)

Gladys “Buck” Mae Ryan, 82

CARSON CITY — Gladys Mae Ryan (Buck), 82, died. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Carson City. Interment will follow in Maryknoll Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.until the time of services Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City, www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Melvin Clarence Erskin, 90

VESTABURG — Melvin Clarence Erskin, 90, died Friday. Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Vestaburg. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Brigham Funeral Chapel, Vestaburg. Services entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, Vestaburg, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

Leslie “Sue” Hawley, 63

GREENVILLE — Leslie “Sue” Hawley, 63, of Greenville, died Dec. 26. A memorial gathering will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. Arrangements entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Donald Vradenburg, 82

GRAYLING — Donald Vradenburg, 82, of Grayling, died Friday. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at Grayling Free Methodist Church. Arrangements by Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home, Grayling, www.sorensonlockwood.com.