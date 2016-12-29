Funeral Notices for Dec. 29, 2016

Today

Melvin Erskin — 1 p.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Vestaburg.

Friday

Gladys “Buck” Mae Ryan — 11 a.m. St. Mary Catholic Church, Carson City. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City)

Dale L. Wiser — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Saturday

Angeline Ann Lucchese — 11 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Sterling Heights. (A.H. Peters Funeral Home, Warren)

Helen L. Siburt — 11 a.m, Barden Funeral Home, Stanton.

Herbert John Woerpel Jr. — 6 p.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview.

Monday

Leslie “Sue” Hawley — Memorial gathering, 3 to 5 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Tuesday

June C. Tickle — 2 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Angeline Ann Lucchese, 94

WARREN — Angeline Ann Lucchese, 94, of Clinton Township, died Monday. Visitation will be from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday with a rosary at 7 p.m. at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, Warren. Lying in state 10:30 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Sterling Heights. Arrangements entrusted to A.H. Peters Funeral Home, Sterling Heights, www.ahpeters.com.

Helen L. Siburt, 90

STANTON — Helen L. Siburt, 90, of Sumner, died Tuesday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Barden Funeral Home in Stanton. Interment will follow in Crystal Township Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the funeral from 10 to 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Barden Funeral Home, Stanton, www.bardenfuneralhome.com.

June C. Tickle, 94

GREENVILLE — June C. Tickle, 94, died Tuesday, Dec. 27. Funeral and committal services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. A complete obituary will be published later. Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, has been entrusted with arrangements, www.hurstfh.com.

Dale L. Wiser, 69

SHERIDAN — Dale L. Wiser, 69, of Carson City, died Monday. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan. Final interment will be in the Crystal Cemetery. Simpson Family Funeral Home is helping celebrate Dales life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.