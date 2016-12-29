Greenville man facing life in prison after Belding woman fatally overdoses

GRAND RAPIDS— A Greenville man is facing life in prison after allegedly supplying heroin and methamphetamine to a Belding woman, who fatally overdosed on the combination of drugs.

Anthony Wiles, 33, is charged with two counts of delivery or manufacturing a controlled substance, both typically 20-year felonies, but Wiles is facing life in prison if convicted due to also being charged with being a habitual offender fourth offense.

The charges stem from the death of Kathleen “Katie” Webster, 33, a mother of six children. Webster died Oct. 5, 2015, in Grattan Township. The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of Webster’s death was due to mixed drug toxicity involving heroin and methamphetamine.

Wiles appeared in Kent County’s 63rd District Court on Tuesday where he waived his preliminary examination and was bound over to Circuit Court. His attorney, Jonathan Schildgen with the Kent County Office of the Defender in Grand Rapids, said the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has offered Wiles a plea deal, which Schildgen described as “basically to plead guilty as charged.”

“We’re willing to waive the examination to preserve that offer for a whole host of reasons that I don’t want to put on the record today,” Schildgen said.

Schildgen also argued for Wiles’ bond to be reduced, but Judge Jeffrey O’Hara denied the motion.

“This is a most serious felony charge,” O’Hara said. “The defendant has a significant criminal history. The defendant has two or more failures to appear. The defendant has a history of drug abuse. The court deems that the bond that was previously set was appropriate.”

Wiles was previously convicted of larceny in a building in December 2015 in Montcalm County, delivery or manufacturing cocaine in November 2015 in Kent County and resisting and obstructing a police officer in July 2012 in Montcalm County.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in court by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal drug overdose on Oct. 5, 2015, at a Lincoln Lake Avenue residence in Grattan Township. Webster was found deceased in the basement of her parents’ home.

While on the scene, a deputy located a cellphone in Webster’s bedroom. Deputies determined the messages being sent on Webster’s Facebook messenger account to a Jacob Buskirk were being sent by Wiles.

According to the affidavit, on Oct. 8, 2015, sheriff’s officials interviewed Buskirk, who said on Oct. 4, 2015, Wiles asked to take him to Webster’s home. Buskirk said Wiles had heroin on him at the time and when Buskirk dropped him off, Buskirk made arrangements to pick up Wiles from the residence on Oct. 5 in exchange for heroin.

According to the affidavit, Buskirk said when he picked up Wiles on Oct. 5, Wiles was “very high.” Buskirk said Wiles said he had traded someone his own heroin for meth in the driveway of Webster’s residence. Buskirk said Wiles said he shot up meth with Webster and they later used heroin to come down from the meth.

“Buskirk advised Wiles told him the victim (Webster) overdosed and he began to do CPR and chest compressions on her and when he left the residence she was breathing,” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, on Oct. 8, 2015, sheriff’s officials interviewed Wiles after he had waived his Miranda rights.

“Wiles admitted he told the victim (Webster) he had heroin at the residence and where it was,” the affidavit stated. “He advised she must have taken a small amount of heroin because when he left the residence the next morning he had a small amount of heroin missing. Wiles also advised he had completed a trade for crack cocaine in the victim’s driveway in exchange for heroin.”

After he was bound over to Kent County’s Circuit Court on Tuesday, Wiles waived his arraignment in that court. His next court date has not yet been scheduled.