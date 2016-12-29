Jackets take 3rd, Hornets 7th at Central Montcalm Invitational

STANTON — Central Montcalm’s wrestling team finally has its first two wins of the season.

The Green Hornets beat Newaygo twice at Central Montcalm’s Bruce Train Wrestling Tournament Wednesday night, with the second win coming in the match to determine who would take seventh place.

The Lions were the only wins the Hornets were able to secure.

“Overall, we did good head-to-head. It’s just that we were giving up seven weight classes right off the bat,” Central coach Greg Pilkinton said. “It’s hard to overcome a 42-point deficit. But by bumping a few guys up and them stepping up to the plate they did well. Overall, I thought it was a great tournament. I thought we had a lot of strong teams there. We were able to keep it close with a lot of teams considering we gave up 42 points.”

Central Montcalm started by losing to Greenville 54-24, but beat Newaygo 36-33 in the second pool-play meet.

Coopersville ended up with a 46-27 win over the Hornets, which put Central in the semifinals against Fremont.

After the Packers won 48-33, the consolation match was 36-30 Hornets over the Lions.

Central Montcalm had two wrestlers win all five of their matches, Jordan Scofield in the 119-pound class and Jacob Wright in the 140-pound class.

“He (Wright) has really coming into his own at 35, but I needed to bump him up to 40 for the day and he handled it well,” Pilkinton said of Wright. “We could have ‘alpha’ed’ him down to 130, but he seemed to have no problem at 140. He’s a good kid. Him and Jordan had a great year. A lot of hard work in those kids.”

Scofield “is an extremely strong 119-pounder,” Pilkinton said.

“He’s had to work on being more offensive,” he said. “He became a very defensive wrestler and this year we’ve been working on him generating an offense. Now he’s being offensive and aggressive and it’s really paying off for him. He’s got some high goals and we think he can hit those.”

The wins against Newaygo were the first wins of the season for Central Montcalm.

“I look forward to getting to full strength,” Pilkinton said.

After beating the Hornets, the Yellow Jackets went on to beat Coopersville 36-32 and Newaygo 42-36 before getting to bracket play.

Greenville lost to Grant 52-18 but beat Coopersville again in the third-place match 42-40.

Greenville coach Paul Johnson said it was a good day.

“No complaints,” Johnson said about his team’s performance. “There were some good teams there and taking third I was fine with. A little disappointed on how much we were getting pinned, but that’s part of the deal.”

Only one wrestler won all five matches, 125-pounder Deandre Sage.

“He (Sage) had all pins or tech falls,” Johnson said. “I thought it was a fantastic day for him. It’s his first time being in the varsity lineup and he looked really sharp.”

Tristan Bignall (103 pounds) went 4-0 “and his wins were all by pin so good for him,” Johnson said.

Edgar Guerrero was 4-1 inn the 189-pound class.

Central Montcalm is off until Jan. 11 when it hosts Fremont and Grant. Greenville will get back into action next Wednesday when it hosts Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern.