Montcalm County seeks legal opinion regarding election stipend

STANTON— Montcalm County officials requested and received a legal opinion to clarify whether the county clerk can be paid an annual stipend for election programming.

Earlier this month, as she has done every year since 2008, Clerk Kristen Millard requested the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners approve a $7,000 stipend be paid to her for her work in programming county elections, as the work is not part of a county clerk’s statutory job description.

Michigan switched to optical scan voting in 2004. Montcalm County originally used a vendor to program county elections, then began utilizing Millard to do the work after she received training in 2005. The $7,000 stipend is reimbursed from cities, townships, villages and school districts involved in elections.

Millard said the county will save more than $40,000 this year alone for her work on election programming compared to if the county contracted with a vendor. The revenue generated by Millard’s programming work this year was $73,000, which the county will lose if they decide to go with a vendor, according to Millard.

However during the Dec. 19 Board of Commissioners meeting, some commissioners were concerned about the appearance of paying a stipend to Millard, even though commissioners previously approved budgeting the stipend in 2008 and every year since.

“We’re profiting from our townships,” Commissioner Ron Retzloff said. “We’re saving money, but we’re making money off our townships.”

“The townships are going to pay that, whether they pay it to the county or to an outside vendor,” Millard clarified.

“Why can’t we, instead of charging the townships the money they would pay an outside vendor, why aren’t we saving them the money?” Retzloff asked. “Here’s my township out here, maybe they could use that money.”

Millard reminded Retzloff the Board of Commissioners asked each county department to generate revenue this year to help with the county’s financial situation, and that is what she is doing by saving the county money.

“I have a concern. Can we legally do this?” Commissioner John Johansen asked.

“Sure we can,” Millard replied.

“I’m not so sure,” Johansen said. “I’m just concerned. The last thing I want us to do is to do … what you’re doing, I think is great, so please understand where I’m coming from … does anybody know, has this ever been looked at legally?”

Commissioner Patrick Q. Carr said Controller-Administrator Robert “Bob” Clingenpeel has looked into the matter and it’s his understanding that the county can legally pay Millard a stipend for her election programming work.

“I really would like to talk to Bob about this because I don’t feel comfortable with this at all,” Commissioner Betty Kellenberger said.

“I think we owe it to our townships,” Retzloff agreed.

“I think if you go out to your townships, you’re going to find they’re very happy with our services,” Millard responded.

Commissioners voted to table the matter pending a legal opinion. Clingenpeel sought a legal opinion shortly after the meeting from Peter Ecklund Jr. of Clark Hill, who responded via email: “County officer compensation is fairly protected under statute and case law. However, any additional compensation beyond what was established by a vote of the Board of Commissioners should be from monies distinct from the general fund and for performance which is beyond the officer’s statutory duties.”

Commissioners have not yet taken action on the matter. They are next scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 3 for their annual organizational meeting.