Felony fraud warrant issued for Greenville police chief

GREENVILLE— A warrant was issued this week for the director of the Greenville Department of Public Safety on charges of felony healthcare fraud.

Mark Reiss was hired as Greenville’s public safety director in 2013. The warrant charge of concealing information/failing to inform alleges that he failed to inform his insurance provider that he and his ex-wife Christine Reiss divorced in 2014, meaning Christine had allegedly illegally remained on Mark’s health insurance plan.

Mark faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison if convicted of the felony charge. Christine is charged with making a false claim of healthcare fraud, also a four-year felony. A warrant has been issued for her arrest as well.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is acting as special prosecutor for the case. According to Kent County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker, the alleged crime occurred from September 2014 to October 2015. The insurance company discovered the alleged crime. Becker declined to comment on the amount of money involved.

“It’s a rare charge,” said Becker of health insurance fraud. “We haven’t dealt with it very much.”

Mark Reiss will be arraigned in Montcalm County at a later date, while Christine Reiss will be arraigned in Kent County at a later date.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) is in charge of the investigation. The Daily News sent the MSP a Freedom Of Information Act request on Tuesday regarding the investigation, but the MSP has not yet responded.

Reiss declined to comment, referring The Daily News to Greenville City Manager George Bosanic.

“The city was aware of and cooperated fully in the investigation, but had not anticipated nor was informed that charges would be brought against Mr. Reiss,” Bosanic said. “He has advised the city that he intends to plea not guilty to the charges.”

Reiss was hired as director of the Greenville Department of Public Safety in August 2013, after moving back to West Michigan from Dayton, Ohio.

Reiss was a criminal justice major at Grand Valley State University, where he graduated in 1991. He also attended Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command in 2001.

From 1987 to 1991, Reiss worked as a public safety officer at Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. From 1989 to 1990, he was a narcotics investigator with the Michigan State Police. He returned as a public safety officer at the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety from 1991 to 1995. He was promoted to detective at the department from 1995 to 1996 and promoted to sergeant from 1997 to 2004. From 2004 to 2008, Reiss was operations division commander lieutenant, which was third in command at the agency. In 2008, he was hired as the chief of police at the Riverside Police Department in Riverside, Ohio.