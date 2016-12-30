Funeral Notices for Dec. 30, 2016

Today

Gladys “Buck” Mae Ryan — 11 a.m. St. Mary Catholic Church, Carson City. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City)

Dale L. Wiser — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Saturday

Angeline Ann Lucchese — 11 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Sterling Heights. (A.H. Peters Funeral Home, Warren)

Helen L. Siburt — 11 a.m, Barden Funeral Home, Stanton.

Herbert John Woerpel Jr. — 6 p.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview.

Monday

Leslie “Sue” Hawley — Memorial gathering, 3 to 5 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Tuesday

June C. Tickle — 2 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Wednesday

Donald M. Watson — 11 a.m, St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Betty Ann (Garber) Nash, 86

SHERIDAN — Betty Ann (Garber) Nash, 86, of Sidney, died Tuesday. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan, is helping to celebrate Betty’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Donald M. Walston, 91

GREENVILLE — Donald M. Walston, 91, formerly of Greenville and Thompsonville, died Tuesday. A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville, with a visitation and rosary Tuesday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. A complete obituary will be published later in The Daily News. Arrangements entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.