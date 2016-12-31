Pat Boyd, Lakeview wrestling founder, to be honored at Wildcats’ Jan. 4 meet

LAKEVIEW — Four guys.

That’s all Pat Boyd had to start a wrestling program in Lakeview.

Boyd, a Saginaw native, excelled in football. He was a two-time all-state quarterback at Saginaw Saint Peter and Paul and he’s regarded as one of Central Michigan University’s greatest quarterbacks.

But if you ask Boyd, he will tell you, it’s wrestling that is “in his blood.”

“It’s a one-on-one sport, where you are taking guys that didn’t have any confidence and showing them their ability to compete, not necessarily to win,” said Boyd, 73, from his Mount Pleasant home. “I felt with a kid in his first year, it was my chance, my ability to sell these kids on what they could do.”

So in 1970, when Boyd finished a year of coaching wrestling at Whittemore-Prescott, he decided to try another venture and took a teaching job at Lakeview.

Once there, he followed through with his idea of introducing Lakeview to the sport of wrestling. It started with asking the principal to put up a bulletin in the school to drum up interest.

“The first meeting we only had four guys. I thought it definitely wasn’t a wrestling community then,” Boyd laughed. “The second day, though, 12 guys showed up and I thought, oh my God, this is something else.”

Boyd gathered enough wrestlers to form a club team for the first two years of the program.

For equipment, he had to start from scratch, using red, white and blue plastic mats from the cafeteria to wrestle on. It was the cafeteria where the team met to practice as well.

“They’d come apart whenever someone went down on the mat. Then we would have to take the time to put them back together,” said Boyd of the makeshift wrestling mats. “It went on like that for two years. Finally, I got permission from the superintendent to purchase new mats.”

Boyd also got the OK to purchase head gear and uniforms, to replace the ragged sweatshirts and sweatpants his wrestlers were using.

His club team went 7-4 over the first two years.

In the third year, the Wildcats wrestling team became a sanctioned high school team under the Michigan High School Athletics Association and went 13-2 in 1972-1973.

Boyd would go on to lead his wrestling team to a 12-1 team record the next season, and continued that impressive pace season after season until his final year in 1980-1981, when the Wildcats were Class B state runners-up.

Boyd finished with a 122-20 record, having coached 21 state placers, five individual champions, including Felix Perez, who was a three-time state champion, and five wrestlers who were runner-up. His team had also won the Tri Central Athletic Association title nine consecutive years.

Boyd’s Wildcats gave him an impressive send-off in his last year of coaching in the 1980-1981 season, going 14-0, finishing as the Class B state runner-up behind Montrose-Hill McCloy and inching past third-place Addison by a half a point. Boyd was also named the state’s coach of the year.

Four wrestlers competed in that year’s state finals. Terry McKenna, who finished with a 41-1 record that year, finished second in the 119-pound class, as did Pete Nielsen (35-2) in the 185-pound class. In the 126-pound class, Rick Outman (38-4) took fourth place.

In the 98-pound class, Boyd’s son, Pat, who everyone referred to as “Little Pat,” a then-freshman, took third place, finishing 27-1 on the year.

‘“Little Pat’ should’ve won it in ’81,” remembers Outman, who is the outgoing 70th District state representative. “He was no more than 98 pounds and could bench almost 200 pounds as a freshman.

“At the Shepherd invitational that year, our 180-pounder got his butt kick and Little Pat got so mad he slammed his hand down on the mat and broke it, and we thought he’d be out for the season,” Outman continued. “Coach figured out a way to tape his hand up using a sponge to cushion it and he ended up wrestling at districts. He got to states, beat the returning state champ and then stalled out with the kid he faced in the finals. He ended up losing by two points. There was no round robin then so he took third place.”

Outman, whose son is named after Pat Boyd Sr., wrestled for the Wildcats from 1977 to 1981. He remembers he first met Boyd during his seventh grade year when Boyd was his free-style wrestling coach.

“He was a very intense coach. But in a good way,” Outman said about Pat Boyd Sr. “He might’ve been 5-foot, 8-inches tall, but he seemed like he was 10-foot tall. He had a commanding presence. I always called him ‘coach’ or ‘Mr. Boyd.’ Never ever had I called him Pat. Even now, I call him coach.”

The name Pat Boyd is legendary within the Lakeview community, according to Wildcats assistant wrestling coach Doug Poulsen.

“He was a tough dude, both in school and in wrestling,” Poulsen said. “He commanded respect. Guys still talk about him. He was a very influential person.”

Boyd, who will be honored after Lakeview’s wrestling tournament Jan. 4 with a plaque and the renaming of the school’s wrestling room bearing his name, said his fondest memory of coaching at Lakeview is watching his wrestlers mature into great men.

“The work that I put in and the success we had is one of the greatest memories I have,” he said. “But it wasn’t necessarily winning I am most proud of. It was seeing them grow and believing in themselves. That is my fondest memory.”

Boyd remembers his team always attending wrestling camp, where he himself was able to learn techniques, often taking notes and then bringing what he learned back to practices.

“Picked up a lot of techniques from camps. I’d even wrestle with the camp coach, got beat up but I’d learn a lot of moves,” Boyd said. “We became the only team in the area that did the ‘Granby roll.’ Nobody knew how to defend it.”

The camps, Boyd said, helped his wrestlers learn more about the sport and their technique. It was the willingness to learn more that Boyd always encouraged in his players.

“I would tell each of our wrestlers to hang in there, their day is going to come and to try and learn one thing a day,” Boyd said. “Watching those young guys and how they would come out grown and mature, that was perhaps the greatest pleasure I got out of coaching.”

Outman said Boyd cared so much for his wrestlers that later Outman realized the support and sacrifice that not only Boyd, but his family, put in to the team, as well.

“It felt like he raised us,” Outman said. “He was so great that I thought it was detrimental to his family, being the amount of time he gave to us. I even talked to his wife, Judy, about that. He was so dedicated, not just to the sport, but to us. He made it a family thing.

“He was very focused on us,” Outman added. “He wanted us to not just succeed in sports, but in life, too. He taught us life lessons.”

Boyd, who was recently given the news by Poulsen that the team’s wrestling room will be renamed in his honor, was moved by the gesture.

“I couldn’t believe it when he told me,” Boyd said. “It’s such an honor. You work for years not thinking anything like that would happen and when it happened, I was truly, truly excited. I’m very appreciative for what Lakeview did for me.”

The Jan. 4 meet will conclude around 5:30 or 6 p.m., at which time Boyd will be presented with the plaque that will be hung up above the door of the school’s wrestling room. The ceremony will include several speakers, including Outman, who will present a proclamation from the State of Michigan. Also speaking will be Poulsen, Lakeview High School Principal Mark Wilcox, Kelly Hargrove, Boyd’s former mat maid, and Denny Lang, who was Boyd’s former wrestling assistant.