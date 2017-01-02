CC-Crystal falters to Fulton in ‘Battle On M-57′

A few bad plays cost Carson City-Crystal Friday night.

The Eagles had enough turnovers to lose to the Fulton Pirates 55-47 in the second annual “Battle On M-57” between the teams.

“It was tough because it was a rivalry game, but I think we’ll learn from it and become better for it so it was a good game to play,” CC-Crystal coach Cory Schneider said.

The Eagles (2-3) started out with five three-pointers in the first quarter and led 15-9 after one quarter.

But the Pirates (3-1) came back in the second quarter with 15 points on their own, getting five each from Zach Walden, Caleb Walden and Cole Blair to tie the game at 24.

CC-Crystal lost the third quarter 13-12 and trailed by one going into the fourth quarter. Zach Walden had 11 of Fulton’s 13 points.

But that’s as close as the Eagles would get, getting just 11 points.

“I think we’ll definitely learn that one of the keys to the game was to take care of the ball,” Schneider said. “That’s something that Fulton did a good job of, turning us over. That was one thing we have to continue to work on if we want to beat good teams, to take care of the ball.”

Schneider said the reason the game was as tight as it was was because of defense.

“When they (Fulton) got into their fast breaks, obviously we couldn’t stop them because we’re turning the ball over,” he said. “But when we play our half-court, five-on-five defense, we did a solid job, I think. So that helped keep it close.”

The Walden brothers led Fulton in scoring. Zach Walden had 23 points while Caleb added 12. None of the other four scoring Pirates had more than nine.

Of the six Eagles that scored, Kaleb Barrett led with 16 points. No other Eagles player scored more than nine points.

That roster was depleted by one as Drew Stout was not on the court. There was no reason given for his absence.

Next Thursday the Eagles are at Coleman for a Mid-State Activities Conference game.