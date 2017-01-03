Funeral Notices for Jan. 3, 2017

Today

Marion Joyce McGinn — 11 a.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Hubbardston. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City)

Ronald Earl Norris — 11 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Greenville. (Barden Funeral Home, Stanton)

June C. Tickle — 2 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Wednesday

Donald M. Walston — 11 a.m, St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Friday

Sherry A. Kirkendall — 4 p.m., Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Bernard Leroy Addis, 56

GREENVILLE — Bernard Leroy Addis, 56, of Greenville, died Friday. Cremation will take place with a memorial gathering to be held in June with burial of his cremated remains in White Swan Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Marion Joyce McGinn, 82

CARSON CITY — Marion Joyce McGinn, 82, of Hubbardston, died Friday. A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. today at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hubbardston. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City, www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Duane R. Myers, 78

GREENVILLE — Duane R. Myers, 78, of Greenville, died Sunday. Private family services will be held later. Arrangements are by Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.