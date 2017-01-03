IN BRIEF: Belding council approves signage

By Emilee Nielsen • Last Updated 8:38 pm on Tuesday, January 03, 2017

BELDING — Three new signs will be installed in Belding after being given the go-ahead by the City Council on Tuesday evening.

Two interpretive signs and one way-finding sign will be installed in the city, along Main Street and S. Bridge Street. All three of the signs will come from funds appropriated from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for the Silk City Trail Extension project. None of the funding for the signs will come from the city’s general fund.

The signs will identify landmarks in the city such as the library and the trail.

