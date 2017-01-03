Trufant location chosen for Greenville band’s music video

GREENVILLE — The members of the rock band DEEPFALL have some big dreams.

Tim King, keyboardist and manager, says the group hopes to “go as big as we can manage,” hopefully touring the nation or globe while keeping their roots in Greenville, where they have a private studio.

Right now, King and fellow DEEPFALL members Chris Kuiper, bassist; Rich Hopkins, lead vocalist; Jim Sully, percussionist; and Jason Goodwin, lead guitarist, are starting to achieve some of their goals.

They have started receiving airplay on 97.9 WGRD in Grand Rapids, which Kuiper said was surreal and gives him chills when he hears a DEEPFALL song come on the radio.

The group also recently embarked on a bigger project: Shooting a music video to accompany their song “Monster.”

The song is special to the band as it’s the first single they released that was professionally mixed in Los Angeles and mastered in New York.

“We as a group just wanted to express our influences behind the song to our fans,” Hopkins said. “The message is all about looking inward to find the source of you problems in life. In the end, we only have ourselves to blame. No matter how many other people we try to point our fingers at, it’s only us that gets us into the messes we are in, and it’s only us that can get ourselves out of it.”

To depict that meaning, the group started pondering ideas for a music video, such as shooting the video in an old hotel, industrial building or a scenic rooftop.

The ideas for the video had to be pared down in accordance with the budget and the timeline.

Hopkins came up with a storyboard, which King described as “a sequence of drawings with directions that help show the director how the story goes.”

While Hopkins spent weeks editing and modifying the storyboard, King started looking for a video production company.

During a work event, King, who has a day job in information technology, ended up connecting with Voyage Pictures, a Grand Rapids-based video production company. After some discussion and several emails, King scheduled DEEPFALL for a meeting with Voyage Pictures.

“At our first meeting, we brought our storyboard with us and showed it to them, and they were very pleased with it,” King said. “Apparently, the typical client comes in with just an idea and the production company has to extract the clients’ ideas and develop the storyboard, and we had done this work ahead of time.”

After the meeting with Voyage Pictures, DEEPFALL started scouting for locations and scheduling the shoot. The group ended up finding a location in Trufant to film some of the scenes.

“We ended up selecting locations based on places we already knew and could get into without having to go through any negotiations to be granted permission,” King said.

Hopkins said they ended up thinking about the idea of an outdoor wooded scene, and the group was able to contact a friend who owned property that fit what they were looking for.

On Dec. 3, DEEPFALL began and completed production for the music video. At 8 a.m., most of the band started in Coral. In the afternoon, they headed over to Trufant to shoot the outdoor portion of the music video. They took a trip to Grand Rapids around 9 p.m., and they were done by 11 p.m.

“I had no idea how much work and set up goes into a video,” Kuiper said.

The members of DEEPFALL loved the end result of the video and how it came together. Hopkins, King and Kuiper expressed their gratitude to Voyage Pictures for helping them put the music video together.

With one music video down, the band has a few future plans in mind.

“We would like to have videos for most of our songs,” Kuiper said.

Hopkins said another goal of the band is to create enough original content to be able to play a full show of original music.

“I would like (people) to know that dreams can come true if you work hard enough at it,” King said. “I am by no means considering us successful or saying we have ‘made it big.’ However, we have been able to play a couple amazing shows with great bands, and we have a song that we worked long and hard on producing airing on a well-known rock station. For many of us small town local acts, that is a great accomplishment.”

The music video for “Monster” can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfEpQKzR8jk.