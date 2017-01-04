CC-Crystal dominates ‘Battle On M-57’

CARSON CITY — The game wasn’t close from the outset.

Carson City-Crystal’s girls basketball team dominated from the opening tip-off and beat Fulton 49-15 during the teams’ annual fundraiser for Sparrow Carson Hospital’s “Battle On M-57” Friday.

The game was all Eagles from the start. CC-Crystal allowed only a Lyndsi Wolfe basket and missed free throw in the first quarter, then didn’t allow another basket until Kylie Slavik hit a three-pointer with 6:15 left in the second quarter.

At the end of the first half, CC-Crystal (4-2 overall) led the Pirates (0-4) 32-6.

“It’s all about the things that we can control, which is our effort, our energy and execution,” Eagles coach Tim Stout said. “I thought defensively set the tone for us as far as the offensive end. We were playing well on the defensive end we’re a better basketball team.”

Megan Dailey exploded for 10 of the 14 CC-Crystal points in the second quarter and Cara Wiles had 10 points at the half also.

“It’s about all five girls buying in defensively that are on the court at the same time,” Stout said. “When we all five buy in, and you need to have all five, especially if you’re playing zone (defense), which we do, typically. When you’re playing an aggressive zone, you need all five girls to buy in and not be lazy and, defensively, the energy right from the tip-off was good, I thought.”

CC-Crystal finished the rout with a 12-5 third quarter.

Dailey finished with 15 points for the Eagles while Wiles added 14.

Fulton had only three players score. Slavik led with eight, Morgan Bolinger added five and Wolfe’s two was her only points of the game.

“Defensively, we’ve held opponents in the low 20s and upper teens,” Stout said. “So, really, we stress defense at practices and in games. Because if you hold teams to a minimal amount of points you’re going to win. If you’re not having a great shooting night, if you’re not executing offensively, you can still keep yourself in a basketball game on the defensive end. It’s something we’ve stressed, something we’ve worked real hard in practice. It’s nice to see it come through and show results because it’s something we really hammer on.”