Funeral Notices for Jan. 4, 2017

Today

Donald M. Walston — 11 a.m, St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Friday

Sherry A. Kirkendall — 4 p.m., Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Saturday

Mildred M. Wilkins — 11 a.m., Smyrna Bible Church, Smyrna. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Jan. 14

Richard Eldon Chubb — 2 p.m., Blanchard American Legion Hall.

Richard Eldon Chubb, 57

ANDERSON, South Carolina — Richard Eldon Chubb, 57, died Dec. 28. The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Blanchard American Legion Hall.

Jo Ann Scott, 77

EDNA, Texas — Jo Ann Scott, of Edna, Texas, died Dec. 24. A visitation was held at Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna on Dec. 29. A family memorial celebrating Jo Ann’s life will be held in Michigan in the summer.

Mildred M. Wilkins, 82

BELDING — Mildred M. Wilkins, 82, of Belding died Tuesday. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Smyrna Bible Church, Smyrna. Visitation will be one hour before the service at church. A complete obituary will be published on Thursday by Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, www.jffh.com.