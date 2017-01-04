Greenville, Lakeview girls golfers named academic all-state

Yet another honor has come to the girls golf teams of Greenville and Lakeview.

The Yellow Jackets and Wildcats were named academic all-state by the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association last week.

During the past seven years, Lakeview has produced five academic all-state teams, noted coach Brian Corwin.

“Both of our golf programs at Lakeview are focused on developing our students to be better people. With that, comes the understanding that academics will always be our priority over the golf course,” Corwin said. “The five young ladies that represented Lakeview at MHSAA (Michigan High School Athletic Association) regionals this year understand this concept very well.”

The Wildcats, who consisted of Lindsay Corwin, Hali Maybank, Allie Larson, Jordyn Papendick and Caly Kok, had a team GPA of 3.704 in Division 4, Corwin noted.

“Our program (boys and girls) has set the bar very high when it comes to this honor,” Brian Corwin said. “Our team members understand that they are Students first and Athletes second. While society places attention on what is accomplished on the field, that glory will fade quickly, it is more important for the students to set themselves up to be successful for the journey of life.”

Greenville coach Nancy Johnson said it’s a balancing act for the girls.

“Golf is a great sport because it teaches the kids to think fast on their feet, to sort it out quickly,” she said. “It really gives them a chance to do the same thing in the classroom. They’re concerned about doing their best in golf and doing their best in the classroom.”

Johnson said the team’s priorities need to be right.

“It’s one of those things that I’ve always said that in the scheme of things, family, school, then golf,” she said. “If there’s a need for them to get with the teachers to get some make-up work I’m all for that. I want them to go to their teacher to get their work done before they come to practice.”

Greenville had a team GPA of 3.628. Team members were Brooke Helms, Landon Kemp, Rylee Welsh, Anna Wierda and Sydney Zayler.

In order to qualify for academic all-state honors, a team had to have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. Individuals could also be named academic all-state but none from the area were named, according to the golf coaches association website.