IN BRIEF: Hoppough re-elected mayor by Greenville City Council

GREENVILLE — Returning members to the Greenville City Council who were re-elected in November were officially sworn in to serve their new terms Tuesday evening.

Council members Mark Lehman and Jeanne Cunliffe, who each ran unopposed, were sworn in to serve four-year terms by City Clerk/Treasurer Norice Rasmussen at a special organizational council meeting.

Members of the council then voted for the positions of Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem, as is done after every election of council members, in which John Hoppough was nominated and voted unanimously to serve again as mayor, and Frances Schuleit was nominated and voted unanimously to serve again as mayor pro tem.

Council members then voted unanimously to appoint city council representatives to the various committees, commissions and boards.

With all council members from 2016 having returned to the council in 2017, all positions remained the same.