JUST IN: Greenville police chief arraigned on healthcare fraud charge

STANTON — The director of the Greenville Department of Public Safety was arraigned this morning in Montcalm County’s 64B District Court on a charge of felony healthcare fraud.

Mark Reiss was hired as Greenville’s public safety director in 2013. The charge of concealing information/failing to inform alleges that he failed to inform his insurance provider that he and his ex-wife Christine Jansiewicz Reiss divorced in 2014, meaning Christine had allegedly illegally remained on Mark’s health insurance plan.

Mark faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison if convicted of the felony charge. Christine is charged with making a false claim of healthcare fraud, also a four-year felony.

Reiss entered a plea of not guilty. He told the court he has hired an attorney, but that attorney has not yet filed with the court. Reiss is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Jan. 17 and a preliminary examination on Jan. 23.

Christine Jansiewicz Reiss was arraigned Tuesday in Kent County’s 61st District Court.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is acting as special prosecutor for the case. According to Kent County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker, the alleged crime occurred from September 2014 to October 2015. The insurance company discovered the alleged crime.

The Michigan State Police is in charge of the investigation.

Reiss was hired as director of the Greenville Department of Public Safety in August 2013, after moving back to West Michigan from Dayton, Ohio.