JUST IN: Greenville teen missing since this morning

Posted by Cory Smith • Last Updated 12:30 pm on Wednesday, January 04 2017

 Kandis Marie Keene, 14, left, has been missing since approximately 1:30 this morning. — Courtesy photo.

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Department of Public Safety is asking for assistance in locating a Greenville teenager who has been missing since early this morning.

According to a release from the GDPS, Kandis Marie Keene, 14, left home around 1:30 a.m. this morning. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, zebra print converse shoes and black frame glasses, and is described as being 5’7” in height with black hair and blue eyes

Please contact Montcalm Central Dispatch at (989) 831-3500 or the GDPS at (616) 754-9161 with any information.

Cory Smith

