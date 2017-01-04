JUST IN: Greenville teen missing since this morning

Posted: Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Posted by Cory Smith • Last Updated 12:30 pm on Wednesday, January 04 2017
Kandis Marie Keene, 14, left, has been missing since approximately 1:30 this morning. — Courtesy photo.
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Department of Public Safety is asking for assistance in locating a Greenville teenager who has been missing since early this morning.
According to a release from the GDPS, Kandis Marie Keene, 14, left home around 1:30 a.m. this morning. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, zebra print converse shoes and black frame glasses, and is described as being 5’7” in height with black hair and blue eyes
Please contact Montcalm Central Dispatch at (989) 831-3500 or the GDPS at (616) 754-9161 with any information.
About the Author
Cory is the Greenville beat reporter for The Daily News. He also covers the Carson City area and specializes in photography and multimedia. Cory is a hometown kid, having graduated from Greenville High School in 2004. He then went on to study journalism at Michigan State University where he also played trumpet and marched as a member of the Spartan Marching Band for four years.
Cory Smith has written
1285 articles.
Related Stories
Saturday, December 17th, 2016
Posted in: Local
Read More »
Montcalm County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a 16-year-old Montcalm Township girl. Brittany Ann Pratt was last seen on Friday, Dec. 16, in the area of Walmart in Caledonia.
Saturday, November 28th, 2015
Posted in: G.Slider, Local, News Top Story
Read More »
Rowdy shoppers, often pushing and shoving to get at what they wanted, jostled for items as they crammed the aisles of stores during the dark mayhem of Black Friday sales … is what many thought they would hear after the fact. However, the truth of the matter was vastly different. At least when it came to Greenville.
Saturday, September 6th, 2014
Posted in: G.Slider, Greenville, Local, News, News Top Story, Photos
Read More »
A man is dead after he entered a Greenville residence Saturday morning, fell asleep on a couch, and was then fatally shot by the homeowner after a struggle ensued between the two.
Wednesday, July 17th, 2013
Posted in: Local
Read More »
A Langston woman who was believed to be missing was located in her own home this afternoon.
Facebook:
Email Alerts: Coming Soon…