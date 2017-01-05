Funeral Notices for Jan. 5, 2017

Friday

Erica Danielle Ewing — 11 a.m., Epic Church, Portland. (Lehman Funeral Home, Ionia)

Sherry A. Kirkendall — 4 p.m., Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Saturday

Leo Barager — 11 a.m., Oakfield Baptist Church, Rockford. (Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford)

Mildred M. Wilkins — 11 a.m., Smyrna Bible Church, Smyrna. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Leo Barager, 88

ROCKFORD — Leo Barager of Rockford, 88, died Tuesday. The service of praise and Thanksgiving will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oakfield Baptist Church, Rockford. There will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Leo will be laid to rest in Oakfield Township Cemetery. Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford, served the Barager family, www.pedersonfuneralhome.com.

Erica Danielle Ewing, 34

IONIA — Erica Danielle Ewing, 34, of Greenville, died Saturday. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Epic Church, Portland. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes, Ionia, www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.

Julius Moravik, 93

GREENVILLE — Julius Moravik, 93, of Edmore, died Wednesday. Funeral arrangements are pending at Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, www.ChristiansenCares.com.