Greenville amends sign ordinance to comply with Supreme Court ruling

GREENVILLE — A U.S. Supreme Court decision on the issue of free speech has led to changes enforced by the Greenville City Council.

At the recommendation of City Manager George Bosanic, the City Council on Tuesday evening voted unanimously — after a public hearing which received no citizen comment — to amend the city’s sign ordinance within the zoning ordinance.

The decision comes after a U.S. Supreme Court decision made in 2015 in which the court clarified when municipalities may impose content-based restrictions on signage.

In 2005, the city of Gilbert, Arizona, adopted a municipal sign ordinance that regulated the manner in which signs could be displayed in public areas. According to a summary from engineering firm Wade Trim Inc., the ordinance imposed stricter limitations on signs advertising religious services than signs that displayed political or ideological messages.

When the town’s sign code compliance manager cited a local church for violating the ordinance, the church filed a lawsuit in which they argued the town’s sign regulations violated its First Amendment right to the freedom of speech.

Writing for a majority of the Supreme Court, Justice Clarence Thomas held that the town’s sign ordinance imposed content-based restrictions that did not survive strict scrutiny because the ordinance was not narrowly tailored to further a compelling government interest.

In light of the court’s decision against Gilbert’s sign code, Bosanic said Greenville needed to amend its own sign ordinance in order to comply with the judgment.

“Many of our signs that we have regulated through our sign ordinance had to do with the type of signs allowed on various pieces of property, (such as) political signs, informational signs — signs that were regulated by content,” he said. “The Supreme Court came down and said you can’t regulate what is on the sign. What you can regulate is the size of the sign, the type of sign and the location of the sign.”

Bosanic said as an example, directional signs cannot be regulated differently than political signs, or ideological signs, or other types of temporary signs. Municipalities may continue to regulate signs in several respects, including size, location, number, safety of construction, and electronic characteristics, but cannot vary these regulations without any specific zoning district based upon different purposes of signs.

Primarily, all signs within any one zoning district must be regulated in the same manner. Where previously only commercial uses could have certain signs, residential uses may now have them.

According to Jan Johnson, a professional planner with Main Street Planning of Rockford, who with her husband Tim Johnson, the city planner for Greenville, assisted in amending the ordinance, the changes will ultimately be a good thing for the city.

“It does make it easier (to regulate). It actually makes it easier in the end,” she said. “We can regulate the time, place and manner (of signs), we always could, and we always knew we could regulate content, but the difference is we didn’t realize that the speaker is the content.”

With the speaker (creator of the sign) now considered to be the content, Johnson said definitions of signs in the ordinance such as construction, incidental, placard, plat entry, political, portable, real estate, and special event signs, were officially removed.

“You can’t say ‘construction sign, real-estate sign, commercial sign, residential sign’ — you can’t say that anymore because the speaker is the content,” she said.

The removal of definitions of the types of signs left Councilman Larry Moss wondering how they would now be classified.

“Specifically, political and real estate signs have been deleted (from the language),” he said. “Is that saying that they now require a permit, because I see them deleted in other places throughout the (ordinance)?”

According to Johnson, signs will now be classified as either permanent or temporary in nature.

“They qualify, they just can’t be named,” she responded. “We had to lump those in under ‘temporary signs’ … it’s up to the zoning administrator to determine the length of the event (for the signs).”

Johnson said for example, a garage sale sign may only be up for a day or two, compared to a real estate sign that could showcase a house that may be on the market for several years. But they are now grouped together as “temporary signs.”

“We removed any reference to the speaker,” she said. “I think over time, we’re just going to have to wait and see if some things are challenged, and then we might have to tweak things one more time.”

The various sizes and numbers of signs allowed per household or business are dependent upon which zoning district they are located within the city of Greenville.

For a complete list of Greenville ordinances, visit www.greenvillemi.org/code-enforcement online.