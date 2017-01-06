Funeral Notices for Jan. 6, 2017

Today

Erica Danielle Ewing — 11 a.m., Epic Church, Portland. (Lehman Funeral Home, Ionia)

Sherry A. Kirkendall — 4 p.m., Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Saturday

Leo Barager — 11 a.m., Oakfield Baptist Church, Rockford. (Pederson Funeral Home, Rockford)

MaryJo Bushey — Noon, St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Mildred M. Wilkins — 11 a.m., Smyrna Bible Church, Smyrna. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Monday

Julius Moravik — 1 p.m, Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

MaryJo Bushey, 70

GREENVILLE — MaryJo Bushey, 70, of Greenville, died Thursday. Funeral Mass will be noon Saturday at St. Charles Catholic Church, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the mass at the church. Arrangements are by Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfunerahomeinc.com or www.busheyfuneralsupplies.com.