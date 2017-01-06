Greenville approves attorneys, gaming license, sludge removal

GREENVILLE — Following the hiring of Thomas Siver in December 2016 to handle city prosecution services, the Greenville City Council has now authorized for the future use of additional legal counsel this new year.

During Tuesday evening’s meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to approve a proposed list of special and general legal counsel, as well as to authorize City Manager George Bosanic to use the attorneys at his discretion.

According to Bosanic, the following attorneys will be utilized if necessary: Siver for ordinance prosecution, Matthew Zimmerman of Varnum, Riddering, Schmidt & Howlett for environmental counsel, John Gretzinger of Mike Meyers Beckett & Jones PLC for labor counsel, Rodney Schermer of Scholten Fant for annexation counsel, John Pestle of Varnum, Riddering, Schmidt & Howlett for cable counsel, Scott Smith of Dickinson Wright PLLC for general counsel, Roger Swets of Dickinson Wright PLLC for bonding/financing, and Ken Lake of Clark Hill for Freedom of Information Act and planning and zoning.

Gaming license

The City Council also voted unanimously to approve a resolution recognizing the Alano Club as a nonprofit organization operating in the community for the purpose of obtaining a charitable gaming license.

According to Bosanic, the Alano Club, located at 117 E. Montcalm St., is a charitable organization that offers alcohol recovery assistance to those in need.

The club requested a state charitable gaming license to conduct a 50-50 raffle to raise money for the organization.

“I have asked some folks around the community, and they say that they do good things, and with that I recommend (the request)” Bosanic said.

Councilwoman Jean Cunliffe lives near the club and she was fully in support of approving the resolution.

“Even on New Year’s Eve, there were people there and they were very respectful,” she said. “They’ve always been very kind and gracious when you go by, and I think they’ve been a good addition to the neighborhood and are doing good work.”

Hauling of bio-solids

The City Council also voted unanimously to award a contract for sludge hauling to Nutri-gro in Charlotte in an amount not to exceed $0.049 per gallon for hauling and $0.068 per gallon for digester cleaning.

According to Greenville Wastewater Superintendent Shawn Wheat, in soliciting bids for the services, only five haulers are close enough to be utilized, and only three of those are within the state of Michigan.

Wheat said he received only two sealed bids from Bio Tech Agronomics of Benzonia and Nutri-gro. Wheat recommended Nutri-gro as the lowest bidder, as opposed to Bio Tech Agronomics, which would cost the city $1,800 to $3,500 more per digester cleaning and $11,000 more per haul.

“Although they have not done a great job for us the past contract, they are the low bidder and we are left with few options,” Wheat wrote in his recommendation to the council.

Wheat said Nutri-grow and BioTech Agronomics will soon be the only two bio-solids haulers in the state, leaving the city with few options.

“Going forward I’m going to look at other ways to (remove) bio-solids,” he said. “I’ll see if there is an alternative that we can do ourselves.”

After Wheat’s comments about past issues with Nutri-gro, Cunliffe said she would recommend a stricter contract with penalties.

“Are there any options in the contract, where they can be penalized if they don’t haul?” she asked.

Wheat said there is wording in the contract that would allow the city to “look for alternative haulers,” however, as Wheat pointed out, there are only two options in the state.

“We’re limited on haulers, maybe a taller penalty would be a better consideration to penalize them with.”

Wheat said he would look at possibly amending the contract.