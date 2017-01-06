JUST IN: Two dead after late night car crash, fire

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP — Two people died as a result of a car accident Thursday night on Evergreen Road, east of Town Hall Road.

Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers responded to the accident at 11:56 p.m. and reported the car hit a tree after going off the roadway and then began burning.

After the vehicle began burning, it was soon engulfed in flames. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, and their identities have not been confirmed.

Evergreen Township Fire Department and Montcalm County EMS assisted MSP at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the accident. They have not yet released any details about the people or car involved.