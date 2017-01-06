UPDATE: Suspect identified in hit-and-run accident

LAKEVIEW — Almost two weeks after a hit-and-run accident, Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers have located and identified the suspect who fled the scene.

Troopers interviewed the 20-year-old Lowell man and are now turning the investigation over the Montcalm County Prosecutor for review.

On Dec. 19, troopers responded to the hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Miller Road and Fenwick Road in Fairplain Township.

A 31-year-old male was seriously injured during the crash and is still in the hospital.

Troopers would like to thank those who called with tips and information about this incident.