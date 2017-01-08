Bostwick Bakery opens up with a boom in Greenville

GREENVILLE — When Bostwick Bakery opened Wednesday, they were expecting a slow start.

But a few Facebook posts the night before and the morning of the opening was all the new bakery needed to get a steady flow of business.

“Our phones blew up all night,” Team Leader Leigha Carskadon said. “I think we went from 100 likes to around 800, I think we’re up to now.”

During its first day, Bostwick Bakery had 156 transactions, which Houston Moyer, director of retail operations, said didn’t include how many people were included in one purchase.

“We expected it to be a little softer,” Moyer said. “We thought people don’t really know and word will get around this week. We had a mad rush of people all day.”

At the end of day one, the bakery had only three cookies and one turnover left.

The second day proved to be just as busy. By 10 a.m. Thursday, the display shelves were half empty. Moyer said they had to have production, which is based Rockford, deliver another rack of doughnuts.

“Everybody that has come in, they all keep saying that they were waiting for us to open and they heard we were open and they were not going to miss it,” said Tiffany Brown, customer food representative. “Everybody is happy we’re here.”

The busy bakery is located in the old Arrow Swift printing building at 529 N. Lafayette St.

Moyer said they completely renovated the building, including demolishing a wall, creating the kitchen space and plumbing and electrical work.

Bostwick Bakery has another location on Belding Road in Rockford. Moyer said the opening in Greenville seems to be filling a need.

The bakery offers a variety of doughnuts, including longjohns, Bismarcks, jelly-filled, cake and glazed, as well as apple fritters, cinnamon rolls and cookies.

Customers can choose from a variety of beverages, such as coffee, cappuccinos, soft drinks and milk.

Moyer plans on adding homemade bread and buns in the future.

Bostwick Bakery in Greenville is open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.