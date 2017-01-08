Montabella’s Madi Cutler earns rare quadruple-double

BLANCHARD — Coming into the girls basketball season, Montabella coach Terry Larsen knew Madi Cutler would be the team’s dominating force.

But what she accomplished against Beal City on Tuesday night still took Larsen by surprise.

In Montabella’s 49-27 win over Beal City, the senior point guard’s statistic line looked straight out of a Playstation video game — 10 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals.

“Madi basically tore Beal City up all by herself. She was possessed,” Larsen said. “She was everywhere on the court.”

As always, Larsen studies film from the recent game, checking statistics, and after watching Cutler’s performance again, he still said, “holy cow.”

The Mustangs came into the game with a 3-6 record and Cutler had only one agenda — to win.

“We definitely came into this game thinking to ourselves we needed a win,” Cutler said. “We all knew we had to work as a team.”

For the first time this season, the Mustangs used a 1-2-2 zone defense, which, Larsen said, opened up a lot of opportunities for steals, which Cutler took advantage.

“She got some steals on the top of the key, but in that zone, she was able to get more steals from passes inside,” Larsen said. “She usually gets double digits in rebounds and points, but the zone helped her get steals and, with the assists, everybody was hitting their shots that night. We finally had a good shooting percentage.”

Cutler didn’t know about her quadruple-double until the next morning when she talked with Larsen about the game.

“I had a triple-double last year against Chippewa Hills, but never a quadruple-double,” Cutler said. “It was a fast-paced game so I wasn’t thinking about statistics at all during the game. We all just kept working hard.”

Cutler’s offensive game is usually at the top of the key, but, with encouragement from coaches, the sure-handed point guard is learning to drive to the paint.

“It never used to be my style of play, but I’m getting used to it and getting better at it,” she said.

Cutler wasn’t the only one who was on fire against the Aggies Tuesday night. Lauryn Wisner earned her first career double-double, scoring 11 points and collecting 13 rebounds, and Hanna Stockwell led all Mustangs scorers with 17 points and collected nine steals.

“The girls did amazingly well. They’re finally putting everything together,” Larsen said. “We’re starting to change things around.”