Fourth-quarter stretch dooms Lakeview in loss to Kent City

For three quarters at least, Lakeview’s girls basketball team kept up with Kent City.

But the Wildcats couldn’t stay with the Eagles for a key stretch of the fourth quarter and Lakeview lost 48-39 Friday night in a Central State Activities Association Silver Division game.

The big difference-maker was a 13-2 run over the first 4:30 of the fourth quarter that took a tie game at 32 to a big win for Kent City.

“They’re (Kent City’s) offensive rebounds killed us,” Lakeview coach Chad Gould said. “We were tied in the third and I’m guessing half their points came off of offensive rebounds. They had a lot. Second chance points got us.”

Kent City (5-1, 3-0) and Lakeview (2-5, 2-1) were tied at 13 after one quarter and the Eagles led 21-20 at the half. The game was tied again at 32 after 24 minutes.

“Our defense was really good,” Gould said. “We’ve been working on a matchup zone and both 1-3-1 and a 2-3. I thought our movement and our rotations were good defensively. They (Kent City) were getting second-chance points. Offensively we did an excellent job of breaking the press and taking advantage of when we had numbers.”

But the Wildcats were the victim of that 13-2 run that gave Kent City the win.

“They (Kent City) went on a little run and we got into that panic mode,” Gould said. “They went on a 9-0 run for two minutes and the score ends up being a nine-point ball game. We’ll learn from it.”

The run was keyed by senior Kaitlyn Geers. Geers had 11 of her game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter. No other Eagle had more than nine.

Lakeview’s leading scorer was Ciarra Magnuson with 14 points.

“In the fourth quarter when we threw away passes on the inbound, that’s what got it started,” Magnuson said. “We were down about six points and from there we weren’t able to recover.”

Magnuson said Kent City is “a tough team.”

“They (Kent City) are used to the tough situations because they play tough teams and they know how to get out and pull through those close wins,” she said. “We haven’t been in those situations.”

Next up for the Wildcats is a game at home against Ionia Tuesday.

“We just have to practice like we play,” Magnuson said. “We have to go hard in practice and prepare ourselves for situations like this.” “I was happy with how we competed,” Gould said. “They (Kent City) are good, they’re experienced and I’m sure they are favored in the league.”