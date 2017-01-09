Funeral Notices for Jan. 9. 2017

Today

Julius Moravik — 1 p.m, Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

John “Johnny” Joseph Miller Jr., 29

STANTON — John Joseph Miller, Jr. “Johnny”, 29, of Stanton died Thursday. Visitations will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Barden Funeral Home, Stanton. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sidney Christian Church. Arrangements are by Barden Funeral Home, Ithaca, www.bardenfuneralhome.com.

Daniel G. Thome, 57

SIDNEY — Daniel G. Thome, 57 of Sidney, died Thursday. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Hurst Funeral Home, with visitation from 3-5 p.m. prior to the service. A full obituary notice will be published in Tuesday’s edition (www.hurstfh.com).

Robert J. “Bob” Kline, 85

OSTEGO — Robert J. “Bob” Kline, 85, died Saturday. Visitation will start at noon on Wednesday at the Winkel Funeral Home in Otsego and go until funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the Balcom Cemetery in Ionia. Arrangements are by Winkel Funeral Home, www.winkelfuneralhome.com.

John Michael Stahlin, 77

BELDING — John Michael Stahlin, 77, died Friday. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Inurnment will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Miriam. Cremation services were entrusted to Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com.

Cheryl Ann King Hildebrand, 59

GREENVILLE — Cheryl Ann King Hildebrand, 59, died Thursday. A celebration of her life was held Sunday at the Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial will take place later in Riverside Cemetery, Langston. Arrangements are by the Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.