IN BRIEF: Lakeview school board president, superintendent thank board members

LAKEVIEW — School Board President Edward Jonaitis and Superintendent Kyle Hamlin recognized Lakeview school board members for having the “toughest volunteer job in America” at Monday night’s meeting.

As part of board appreciation month, all board members received a certificate recognizing their service and a $25 gift card to Turk Lake Restaurant, and Chartwells Food Service provided board members snacks for the meeting.

Both Jonaitis and Hamlin wanted to recognize the board members for their volunteer work in the community and schools.

“From a superintendent perspective, we have a great board who takes nothing for their efforts,” Hamlin said.