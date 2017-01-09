UPDATE: Family grieves Stanton man after double fatal car accident

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP — A Stanton man was one of two victims of a fatal car accident Thursday night.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers responded to the accident at 11:56 p.m. on Evergreen Road east of Town Hall Road. The car had hit a tree after going off the roadway. The car then began burning. The driver and the passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have declined to release any additional details about the accident, but John Miller Jr., 29, has been identified as one of the deceased.

Johnny, as he was known to most, was raised in Stanton, where he attended Central Montcalm High School. He worked in construction and enjoyed exploring the outdoors, hunting, fishing and time in the woods. He also loved mud bogging.

“There’s not a road or lake or river we didn’t hunt fish or quad down within 20 miles of our house,” said Johnny’s brother Brandon Miller of Fenwick.

“My best memories are riding quads with him,” added his sister Brittany Andrews of Fenwick. “He and my other brother and dad used to go riding all the time.”

Johnny’s family remembers him as a fun, loving and kind person who would do anything for anyone.

“I hope everyone will remember him for how Johnny was. He never judged anybody, he always had an open mind,” Andrews said.

Johnny leaves behind his three children, Landon, 10, Mackenzie, 8, and Bentley “Tato” Miller, 4.

Johnny’s family said they are a close-knit group and they are relying on each other during this tragic time.

Johnny’s funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sidney Christian Church in Stanton.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. this evening at Barden Funeral Home in Stanton.

Those wanting to make donations and help the family can visit www.gofundme.com/johnny-miller-memorial online.